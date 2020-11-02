Kāpiti team win U14 boys' development grade at HoopNation Classic

Kapiti Ballers.

A team from Kāpiti won the boys' U14 development grade in New Zealand's premier basketball tournament.

The HoopNation Classic is a four-day tournament in Tauranga held over Labour weekend and is New Zealand's largest basketball event.

This year 163 teams battled it out across 12 youth divisions and 5 adult divisions.

Two Kāpiti teams, Kapiti Kobes and Kapiti Gold, are part of Kapiti Ballers which is a loose collective of players who train on Friday evenings in Waikanae Memorial Hall.

The players, who range in age from 9 to 13, come from around the coast and there's even a contingent who travel from Levin to join the two hour sessions.

Over the year, the players' game improved and they started winning games against Porirua, Hutt Valley and Levin, traditionally known for developing strong teams.

Coaches Ben Brown and Darren Davis were impressed and wanted to give the players a big tournament experience.

"The HoopNation Classic is a showcase for the best basketball talent in New Zealand right now," Davis said.

"Players don't need to belong to a club or association so there are no expensive affiliation fees.

"That makes it affordable and inclusive, and also means the skill level is very high.

"The atmosphere is fantastic, with 12 courts in play and a professional DJ in the arena."

The coaches were thrilled with the boys' achievements over the weekend and how they represented their team and region.

"The players have trained hard all year," said Brown whose two sons participated in the tournament.

"So it was rewarding to watch their game develop and watch the team chemistry and then see the hard work pay off in Tauranga.

"The boys loved the buzz of taking part in such a big event, bonding with their teammates, sharing the highs and lows, and creating those memories together."

Kapiti Ballers would like to extend thanks to all their local supporters and their sponsors, The Pest Man, NZ Proud Property Improvements, Final Trim Earthworks, and New World Metro Willis Street.