Byron Hodson nails ultimate shot at Kāpiti Golf Club

While achieving a hole in one is every golfer's wish, the fist pump moment rarely if ever happens.

But for Byron Hodson that elusive wish has just come true.

Hodson, 75, walked up to the hole 4 par 3 at Kāpiti Golf Club, pulled out his trusty driver, teed up a ball, got set, and swung.

The ball's trajectory was good and after a few hops along the fairway it started rolling across the green.

One of his playing companions said, "It's heading towards the hole. It has gone in the hole."

Hodson said it was an exciting moment.

"It's once in a lifetime and I have been playing for nearly 40 years. You could play all your life and never get one.

"It's lucky but then you are aiming for it. It's a bit of a bucket list thing.

"My wife Colleen said I should do a bungy jump next but that won't be happening."

Witnessing the exciting moment were playing partners Robert Pepperell, Roger White and Pat Holden.

The four were playing in a weekly nine hole tournament on Wednesday.

"I do the draw with the guy who runs the tournament and drew out three guys that are all my mates I play golf with."

It wasn't the only special moment for Hodson.

Byron Hodson used a driver to get a hole in one. Photo / David Haxton

"I had a pretty lucky day. I had the most stablefords (22), the least amount of putts (13), and got a hole in one."

His scorecard was an impressive 41 for nine holes.

He even beat White, who had 22 stablefords, on a countback.

It was Hodson's day but, as every golfer knows, it's not like that all the time.

"The week before I did a 52, a 42, a 47 and then the 41. You think 'what am I doing different?' That's the trouble with the game."

The club shouts $60 for people who score a hole in one but Hodson didn't want it.

"I wanted the club to keep the money. We're only a little club and it all adds up."

Hodson's had got close to a hole in one when he played at the Waiuku Golf Club, south of Auckland, many years ago.

"I've hit the pin, it's gone into the hole, and bounced out."

Hodson plays nine holes at Kāpiti Golf Club three or four times a week.

"I've been playing at the club for about seven years. Before that I played at Redwood Park Golf Club in Auckland."

Hodson's handicap for nine holes is 10 and for 18 holes is 20.

While he loves the game, the companionship is the most important part.

"This is a great little club and there's a great bunch of people."