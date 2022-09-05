Maia Adams and Alex Cecioni with their medal haul. Photo / David Haxton

Months of training have paid off for two Raumati Raptors Swimming Club members.

Alex Cecioni and Maia Adams, both 18, excelled at the Swimming New Zealand National Short Course Championships held in Auckland.

Cecioni won gold in the 1500m freestyle and 800m freestyle, and silver in the 400m freestyle - all the 17/18 male age category.

But his main highlight was gold in the 1500m freestyle open category claiming the national title.

"The first half was pretty close but then I took the lead for the rest of the distance.

"I had about six seconds on the next person.

"I was pretty knackered but very happy because a lot of hard work has gone into that."

Cecioni had gone into the competition hoping to win his age group and "wasn't really expecting to win overall".

"I was just trying to psych myself up to do well."

Cecioni said training involved up to 20 hours a week in the Coastlands Aquatic Centre main pool.

"Training is really a part-time job.

"There have been four 5am wakeups a week for the last six months."

His focus is now on the long-course nationals in April and some open-water swimming too.

Cecioni has been swimming competitively since about the age of 5, starting at the then Raumati Swimming Pool.

"My brother Nic started when he was about 10 and my father Marco has always swum."

Adams won gold in the 400m and 200m individual medley as well as silver in the 100m individual medley; all in the 17/18 female age category.

"It's probably one of the best championships I've had and the consistency was good too.

"It felt like it got better as it went on."

Adams has been competing since the age of 5 too.

A lot of her training had been at the Carterton Swimming Pool before coming to the coast a few years ago and joining the Raptors.

"Mum and dad wanted me to know how to swim but it was another parent, with some other competitive swimmers, who thought it would be cool if I went to a competition and I loved it."

She hasn't any immediate goals but "it would be cool to get to an international meet someday".

The pair, who go to Kāpiti College, thanked their coaches Emma Cody and Sam Winward.