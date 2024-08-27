“We’re blown away by the support from our collective communities.

The pink jersey made an impact on and off the field.

“Your generosity is unmatched, and I can’t stress how far these funds will go to help mothers and whānau in need.”

Wellington Rugby Football Union chief executive Tony Giles shared these sentiments.

“Promoting the work that Bellyful does has been hugely significant to our staff and to our playing group, who are proud to wear their logo on the field,” he said.

“To be able to contribute even further to this wonderful cause, through our charity jersey, is something we’re remarkably proud of.

“We want to acknowledge each and every one of our partners, stakeholders and community members who have made this possible.”

The charity fundraiser was held at Southward Car Museum.

Bellyful’s acting chief executive Fiona Wilson was over the moon following the success of the charity jersey night.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of Mills Albert and Wellington Rugby, the funds raised from the charity jersey night will enable us to extend our reach and enhance our support for both whānau in need and our dedicated volunteers,” Wilson said.

“We are deeply appreciative of the backing we’ve received and extend our heartfelt thanks to Mills Albert for their significant contribution and to Wellington Rugby for their enthusiastic support.

“Your commitment makes a real difference, and we are truly grateful.”

About Bellyful: Bellyful is a national charity with a team of more than 650 volunteers, spread from Hibiscus Coast in the north to Invercargill in the south, who cook and deliver free frozen meals to whānau with babies or young children, who need support. Referrals are received from Plunket nurses, midwives, community social workers, family, friends and recipients. Meals are then delivered by volunteers.