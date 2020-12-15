Waikanae wonderland: Hundreds of Christmas trees create spectacular grove

Deb Gray and Nigel Scott helping set up the Christmas Tree Grove at Waikanae Baptist Church, standing inside the Christmas tree created by Nigel's wife, Wendy. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Hundreds of Christmas trees, thousands of hours and at least 30 different community groups have come together to create Lights on Te Moana at the Waikanae Baptist Church in Waikanae.

For the third year in a row, members of the Waikanae Baptist Church have been busy organising a spectacular Christmas tree grove for the community.

Transforming an ordinary church building into a grove of Christmas trees full of lights and decorations, the spectacular display has inspired more and more groups to add to it each year.

A very New Zealand Christmas tree. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Featuring all the usual trees with baubles and tinsel, there will also be the likes of a New Zealand-themed tree with a few less common Christmas decorations.

The tree is made from toilet paper, decorated with packets of sugar, teddy bears and featuring wooden cutouts of Ashley Bloomfield and Jacinda Ardern.

With groups from all over Kāpiti decorating trees, there will be a sport club section featuring tennis, golf, surf and croquet clubs.

A special walk-in Christmas tree has been created by Wendy Scott using green mesh and lighting to make it feel like you've walked inside a tree.

Other features include a Narnia-themed tree complete with the wardrobe, a Disney tree and a watering can of lights from the ceiling.

A Christmas tree made from ties during lockdown. Photo / Rosalie Willis

There will be a tree made from knitted squares featuring again this year, with last year's knitted squares made into blankets for the homeless and given to Van Ministry in Manawatu.

There will be a tree of remembrance for those who can't be with family or loved ones this year, a nativity section and a tree featuring embellished men's ties made by the Thursday Craft Group during lockdown.

Other groups with trees include schools, scouts, the fire brigade and dance schools.

Organised by Gloria Hakkens, the event harks back to a similar Christmas tree grotto Gloria saw a number of years ago.

"I saw it in Auckland years ago and had wanted to do it since then.

"Now we've made it happen and it's just grown and grown."

Around 5000 people came through the doors last year.

"I think what I like about this is that we are partnering with the community," Waikanae Baptist Church pastor Nigel Scott said.

"They are the ones bringing the trees in, we are also able to put something on that shares with people what Christmas is about."

Lights on Te Moana starts today and is on from 8-10pm until Christmas Eve, with a daytime viewing next Tuesday, December 22 from 10am-2pm.

Entry is free with a donation or an item of food for the Kapiti Foodbank welcomed.

The event is run by the Waikanae Baptist Church in partnership with groups from all over Kāpiti and with support from Menzshed, Mitre 10 and Countdown, who are donating cookies for supper.