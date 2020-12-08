Writers Practice retreat starts in February

A writers' retreat.

Writers Practice is the new face of the team that has delivered the much-loved Kāpiti Writers Retreat and Kāpiti Series workshops for writers over the past five years.

"Our creative writing workshops and retreats were established under the umbrella of Kahini, an international collaboration of writers and writing groups," founder, director and Waikanae Beach resident Kirsten Le Harivel said.

"Since 2014, we've significantly expanded what we offer in Aotearoa and now it's time to have our own entity which better reflects who we are and what we do for New Zealand writers."

Writers Practice will continue to deliver the annual Kāpiti Writers Retreat, happening from 26-28 February 26-28, this time featuring Paekākāriki poet, Rob Hack and visiting writers Brannavan Gnanalingam, Rose Lu, Darusha Wehm, Cassie Hart and Pip Adam.

Alongside, Writers Practice will offer more workshops in person and online and a brand new collaborative writing programme called Write Together.

"The Kāpiti Writers' Retreat will always remain at the heart of Writers Practice, but I am so excited about the possibilities that have opened up to use online forums to learn and collaborate including our new collaborative writing programme," Le Harivel said.

As part of the Writers Practice mission to bring writers together, Write Together matches up writers across the country to create new work.

"Any Aotearoa-based writers are invited to participate in this two-month programme.

"Writers will devise new pieces in pairs or small groups and this will be published in our new journal.

"A collaborative writing programme has been one of my dreams for such a long time and I'm really happy that we've been able to make it happen."

Le Harivel also hinted there would be more programmes to be announced in the coming months.

"I've been teaching creative writing workshops and hosting events for Kahini since it began and I'm so amped about what 2021 has in store, particularly now I'm on the team making it all happen," teacher and award-winning writer Pip Adam said.

Registrations are open for the Write Together Collaborative Project and the Kāpiti Writers' Retreat happening from 26-28 February 2021.

All other programming runs from March 2021.

* www.writerspractice.nz or welcome@writerspractice.nz