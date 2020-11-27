Two new aircraft added to Kapiti Aero Club fleet in time for open day

Staff and members of the Kapiti Aero Club welcoming the new Aviat Husky and Piper Archer II to the club's fleet. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Celebrating two new planes arriving at the club over the past few months and wanting to continue their strong post-Covid operation, the Kāpiti Aero Club is holding an open day tomorrow from 10.30am at the Kapiti Coast Airport.

With a strong membership of about 270 members, the club is tucked away on the northern side of the airport. It owns a number of aircraft and there are a number of privately owned aircraft the club uses.

"While the club day is largely for members to come and check out the two new aircraft, it is also an ideal time for members of the public to check out the club and see what it's about," club president and chief executive Tony Quayle said.

There will be a pre-flight inspection competition where people can come and do a pre-flight check on the two new planes.

Kapiti Aero Club's new Aviat Husky owned by John Harwood. Photo / Rosalie Willis

There will be a number of things wrong with the aircraft for people to identify and if they identify them correctly they will go in the draw to win an introductory flight in one for the new aircraft.

"The open day will also be a chance to have a good look around.

"We own five Cessna-152 aircraft which are fantastic for training.

"They are the bread and butter for training in, particularly at this airport."

"The C-152 is reliable and ideal for training whereas the two Cessna-172s that we have are for more advanced training and better for travel."

The C-172 is a four-seater with IFR capability which allows pilots to take off in conditions with limited visibility through the use of instruments rather than visually flying within the meteorological conditions.

Along with the Cessnas the club has a number of other aircraft available for use.

The Piper Archer II arrived at the club a couple of months ago and is largely used as a recreational aircraft for touring and country flying.

The Aviat Husky, the newest plane, stands out from the rest, easily noticeable for its yellow and black bumblebee colours.

The view of Kapiti Island from a Kapiti Aero Club trial flight. Photo / Rosalie Willis

"Our club member John Harwood has just bought this aircraft and is finishing the paperwork off to get flying for open day.

"It's a very different flying experience flying this plane as the third wheel is at the back of the aircraft rather than the front.

"It's also a two-seater tandem meaning the second person sits behind the pilot instead of beside."

"All my life savings and pension is in that," John said.

"It's a fairly expensive piece of machinery to start out in, but I'm here for a good time, not a long time so it's to enjoy."

With the club being busy since the Covid-19 lockdown, they are hoping to keep momentum and welcome new members and any visitors keen to go on a trial flight.

Trial flights are a great introduction to aviation with the club offering both standard and aerobatic trial flight gift vouchers in a range of aircraft which can be purchased by anyone, making great Christmas presents.

The gift package includes a pre-flight briefing and a chance to take control of the plane, making for an exhilarating birthday or Christmas present.