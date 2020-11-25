Evening will discuss latest film Poppy

Linda Niccol. Photo / Christopher Moss

Did you love the film, Second-hand Wedding (2008)? Was it fun picking out familiar Kāpiti landmarks?

Did you identify with the laconic wit and Kiwi-style under-statement that local scriptwriter and associate producer Linda Niccol brought to the screen?

The Kapiti Children's Writers' Group are celebrating the work of the award-winning filmmaker at a community evening on Wednesday, December 9, at 7pm, at the Pohutakawa Room, Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre, 15 Ngahina Place, Paraparaumu.

Koha entry, light refreshments will be served.

Linda will trace the journey of her latest movie, Poppy, also set in Kāpiti, and due to be released in December, from its initial beginnings as a short story in her published anthology The Temperature of Water (2008), through the locked-down confines of Covid-19, to the final wrap-up and conclusion in Wellington.

The poignant Poppy follows the life of a young woman with Down syndrome who wants to learn to drive and become a motor mechanic.

Her refusal to be defined by her disability, and her determination to take control of her life and destiny, and her independence, forms the focus of the film.

Wanganui teenager Libby Hunsdale, who plays the challenging, leading role of Poppy, said in a media interview she could really relate to Poppy, "she is ambitious and wants a career, and I do too".

Produced by Wellington-based Robin Laing, the feature film received funding from the NZ Film Commission's 125 Fund which celebrates courageous New Zealand female filmmakers, from TVNZ, NZ On Air, the IHC Foundation, and several philanthropic supporters.

Production was also supported by Kāpiti Coast District Council, local business organisations such as Coastlands and Kapiti Youth Support, local secondary schools, Southward Car Museum, and hospitality venues including Umu restaurant and Marine Parade Deli.

The story Poppy, and later the film, was initially inspired by Kāpiti youngster Poppy-Kate Anderson and her yearning to become a chef, and also a qualified barista.

"It was great to be able to offer a role in the film to Poppy, and also to utilise her professional barista skills," Linda said.

With more than a decade in the works, and society's changed attitudes and perceptions of disabilities, "the time has come for Poppy".

Copies of The Temperature of Water featuring the story Poppy will be available for purchase at the event ($10).