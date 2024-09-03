The speed limit is being increased following certification by the Director of Land Transport, Brent Alderton.

The section of the Kāpiti Expressway where the 110km/h speed limit will be in place has been designed and constructed to a high standard with safety features such as median barriers, two lanes in each direction, and a mostly straight alignment.

The high safety features meant the increased speed limit could be considered and implemented.

Before approval, there was consultation with partners, stakeholders and the community from Wellington to Manawatū.

A total of 3313 submissions were received from across the lower North Island including 48 submissions from organisations.

The Kāpiti Expressway where the speed limit is to be lifted to 110km/h at the end of November. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A total of 93% of submissions supported the proposed speed limit increase with 91% strongly supporting; 7% didn’t support the proposed increase.

The consultation feedback, together with the technical assessments conducted, informed the recommendation sent to Alderton for approval.

Meanwhile, the 1.6km northern end of the expressway, between the Ōtaki northern interchange and Taylors Rd will stay at 100km/h because it would require improved roadside protection, widening to dual lane carriageway, and widening of the left-hand shoulder to meet the standard.

The 3.2km Raumati Straights of the expressway will remain at 100km/h as it doesn’t meet the side barrier and shoulder width, and pavement requirements.

Planning was underway to scope and design the necessary requirements.

There are still some remaining works that need to be completed along Transmission Gully before a speed review can be undertaken.

The Ōtaki to North of Levin motorway will have a 110km/h speed limit once it is constructed; construction is expected to start next year.



