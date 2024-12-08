Had the road status been changed, as recommended by council planners, it would have opened the way for the road to be used as the entrance to a proposed residential subdivision of up to 137 homes.

The subdivision, built on 4.6ha at 33 Main Highway, had been granted resource consent by an expert independent panel, under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

Residents were unhappy taat Sue Ave and Moy Pl would be used to access the subdivision and felt Main Highway was a better option.

Lyall Payne, who lives in Moy Pl, said residents were “over the moon” with the council’s decision.

“It’s been a stressful 18-month journey but the 100% support from residents, the unanimous support of the Ōtaki Community Board and local iwi, made the process so much easier.

“We are ecstatic and going to enjoy not just the moment but our lifetimes and lifestyles forever.”

A council report noted two risks with not changing the road status including the potential for a judicial review of the decision brought by the developer of Moy Estate (Wakefield Holdings), and that the developer could walk away from the development as a new consent would be likely be needed by the Environmental Protection Authority.

Second time unlucky for repeat offender

A Paraparaumu man has stunned police after he was arrested for the same offence he appeared in court charged with - on the same day.

The 32-year-old appeared in Porirua District Court in the morning charged with failing to stop and dangerous driving, before he was observed by police doing a wheelie past a unit on Cedar Drive in the afternoon.

Police located the man at his address minutes later and he was subsequently taken into custody. His motorbike was also impounded.

“Police will not tolerate this kind of behaviour, and will always follow up to ensure dangerous drivers and riders are being held to account,” Acting Sergeant Jordan Dykes said.

The man faced an additional charge of failing to stop and dangerous driving.

Leon Kiel honoured

A parcel of land at the intersection of Poplar Ave and Renown Rd, Raumati South, will officially become known as the Leon Kiel Reserve.

The land is named in honour of Leon Kiel, a respected community member who fought for environmental protection. Kiel passed away in 2009.

A Kāpiti Coast District Council report said the land was currently fee simple following the vesting of it from the Crown in 1985.

The declaration of the land as a reserve would give it additional protection under the Reserves Act 1977.

Dangerous dirt bike riders

Kāpiti-Mana police are asking for the public’s help after a number of recent incidents involving dangerous driving by dirt bike riders.

Some of the dangerous behaviours observed include riding on footpaths and through parks, and endangering pedestrians, including children.

“Police’s message is clear: If you ride your dirt or off-road bike where you shouldn’t and/or in an anti-social manner, you can expect that we will do everything we can to identify you and take enforcement action,” Sergeant Simon Leigh said.

“Where appropriate, we will impound and seize your bike, and file charges.

“Police urge the community to call or report information as and when they observe this type of offending.“

Information can be provided via 111 if it is happening at the time, or 105 if it is after the fact.

A very good outcome

The Lions Foodbank Appeal has resulted in 450 banana boxes of food being donated to the Kāpiti Community Foodbank.

Jill Mason, the foodbank’s operations manager, was delighted with the outcome saying it was even more successful than last year when 445 boxes were donated.

She thanked the community for its ongoing generosity and to the Lions clubs of Kāpiti, Kāpiti Pakeke, Kapakapanui and Waikanae for the efforts and energy members put into this appeal each year.

“Our shelves and containers are full again and we’ll be able to give families in need of a less pressured Christmas than they may have otherwise faced.”



