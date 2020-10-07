Wayne Moore exciting the car (silver helmet) during a wet pit stop at Nurburgring 24 Hours race.

Wayne Moore exciting the car (silver helmet) during a wet pit stop at Nurburgring 24 Hours race.

Intrepid New Zealand endurance race car driver Wayne Moore from Paekākāriki is back in New Zealand after a quick trip to Germany to compete in his 26th Nurburgring 24 Hours race.

Finishing 64th overall and second in their class, Moore's German team WS Racing, were put through their paces in tough conditions.

Despite the Covid-climate and the weather packing in before the race, the race was successful notwithstanding a stoppage for nine and a half hours during the night for safety.

"Settled weather in Germany with high temperatures for weeks changed as race weekend approached," Moore said.

The WS Racing team Niklas Kry (left), Tommy Fortchantre, Wayne Moore and David Drinkwater.

"Rain was forecast and it came with a vengeance forcing the race to be stopped for nine and a half hours for safety during the night.

"Fog also settled on the Eifel Mountains, which is not uncommon and creates hazardous racing as the track edges are hard to see."

Driving for the three-hour limit before the red flag was some of the most stressful laps Moore has ever experienced at the Nordschleife.

"The race is extraordinarily challenging now, with fierce competition between the factory teams who head the field.

"Years ago everyone slowed down in fog and heavy rain and now there is almost a pressure not to.

"It is integral to have an intimate knowledge of the 25.3km circuit as in the conditions we experienced you often cannot see where the race track goes and rely on instinct."

Moore's 11 laps before the red flag were called a "hero drive" by his French co-driver Tommy Fortchantre.

The team, consisting of Niklas Kry (Germany), Tommy Fortchantre (France), Wayne Moore (New Zealand) and David Drinkwater (England), were driving Giti Competition Tire VW Golf VI in class SP3T which is for modified two litre turbos.

"It was incredibly satisfying to bring the Giti Competition Tires VW Golf VI home safely and we did so finishing 64th overall and second in our class which was a great achievement.

"This was my first podium finish in class for three years so it was a great result."

Fellow Kiwi Earl Bamber was a last-minute entrant, finishing 13th overall and 13th in class in a Porsche 911 GT3R.

Bamber was called-up by Porsche to drive the car after nine Porsche factory drivers were isolated in a Covid-19 response following the Le Mans 24 Hour Race the previous weekend.

BMW M6 GT3s finished first and third with an Audi R8 LMS GT3 second.

Immediately before the event, local government permitted the sale of allocated seats in certain grandstands with 8500 fans allowed to attend in isolated groups.

Moore is now in isolation for 14 days in Auckland, working from the hotel before returning to Paekākāriki.

When asked if the trip and current isolation in Auckland was worth it, "absolutely" was his answer.