Wayne Moore, left, with German fans beside the race track in 2019.

Intrepid New Zealand endurance race car driver Wayne Moore from Paekākāriki is heading back to Germany for his 26th Nürburgring 24 Hours race.

Despite the Covid-climate, the race will still feature 102 cars from 18 manufacturers and drivers from 26 countries, held at the end of the month.

The preliminary list released on Tuesday shows Moore is the only Kiwi, a far cry from past years when there were more than 20 New Zealand drivers.

With unrestricted travel through much of Europe and New Zealanders being on the "good list" of countries with free access to Germany after passing the country's epidemiological situation assessment, Moore will not have to quarantine on arrival.

Wayne Moore's Giti Competition Tire VW Golf VI.

Despite having done the race many times before – more than any other aside from German-nationals, Moore will arrive early to scope out and reacquaint himself with the course.

Being a forested course there are always changes as trees grow and are chopped down.

"When trees have been cut a previously damp corner might now be dry and faster and conversely a now more shaded area might be one to watch," he said.

"Over the years I've trained many New Zealand and Australian drivers and always find it very satisfying when their initial trepidation of such a formidable race track turns to exhilaration and enjoyment."

Many drivers are able to learn the direction of the 87 corners of the race track online but are still in awe at the 290m undulation and the numerous blind corners and bumps.

Like many major sporting events around the world at the moment, there will be no fans permitted to camp around the 25.3km race track.

"I'll miss the fireworks and the smell of steak cooking as I race past deserted camp sites.

"Although I suspect the lack of distractions will lead to very engaging drives in the race car.

"I do feel for the 230,000 fans who must pass this year on their annual adrenalin fix in the forests of the Eifel mountains, although the live telecast and online activities will provide some consolation."

Moore, who is 68, will return to Volkswagen this year after six years racing various BMWs.

The Danish Scangrip team which he has been racing with will not be entering this year but his old Volkswagen contacts have led to a drive in a Volkswagen customer racing Golf VI.

His new team is WS Racing from Trier in Germany who are part of the Giti Tireentry, featuring an international line-up with a Russian, an Englishman and a German as co-drivers.

Moore is excited about the return to Nürburgring despite additional challenges this year racing a different car and Covid-19 restrictions.

He is still thrilled by the enormity of the race and of the Nordschleife race track despite having raced well over 30,000km on its ever-changing surface.

Expecting to quarantine on return to New Zealand and also pay for it - "Some folks look at me as if I'm crazy travelling out of New Zealand and others call me intrepid," he says.

"I'd rather be called intrepid."

The 24-hour race is the culmination of the four-day programme.

The trip will include two weeks at the race track, a week visiting friends in Frankfurt and if it's safe to do so he will also travel to Belgium to visit Spa-Francorchamps, an equally famous race circuit less than an hour from the Nürburgring.