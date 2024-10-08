Kāpiti Island.

Manuhiri (visitors) to Kāpiti Island have an opportunity to take a deeper dive into its history and nature.

Kapiti Island Nature Tours new limited edition heritage cruise is a full-day tour and includes offshore islands, an archaeological site, Te Rauparaha’s pa site, lunch and a guided walk.

Manuhiri have the opportunity to try to spot the rare North Island kōkako, and learn more about the island’s conservation history and early Māori settlements.

“We are excited to offer this new heritage tour,” said John Barrett (Ngāti Raukawa, Te Ati Awa and Ngāti Toarangatira), co-founder of Kāpiti Island Nature Tours.

“Our manuhiri love hearing about the whānau and conservation stories of Kapiti Island.