Special Kāpiti Island trips explore cultural and natural history

Kāpiti Island.

Manuhiri (visitors) to Kāpiti Island have an opportunity to take a deeper dive into its history and nature.

Kapiti Island Nature Tours new limited edition heritage cruise is a full-day tour and includes offshore islands, an archaeological site, Te Rauparaha’s pa site, lunch and a guided walk.

Manuhiri have the opportunity to try to spot the rare North Island kōkako, and learn more about the island’s conservation history and early Māori settlements.

“We are excited to offer this new heritage tour,” said John Barrett (Ngāti Raukawa, Te Ati Awa and Ngāti Toarangatira), co-founder of Kāpiti Island Nature Tours.

“Our manuhiri love hearing about the whānau and conservation stories of Kapiti Island.

Exploring Kāpiti Island is a unique experience.
“So we wanted to offer this special, fully guided experience to take them further and deeper into our island’s cultural and natural history.

“As a whānau business, we take our role as kaitiaki (guardians) of the land seriously.

“And we’re passionate about sharing the beauty and taonga (natural treasures) of Kapiti Island with our manuhiri.

“This new, limited-edition cruise gets our manuhiri closer than ever to our island’s incredible story.”

Highlights of the limited edition heritage cruise include a cruise past and commentary on three offshore islands: Tokomapuna, Motungarara, and Tahoramaurea, a visit to the site of Te Rauparaha’s pa, and a stop at the offshore Te Kahu o te Rangi archaeological site.

Takahe on Kāpiti Island.
The day begins with the cruise and offshore islands, and then stops at the DoC-managed section of the island so visitors have a chance to spot the rare North Island kōkako.

Following this, they will have lunch at Waiorua Beach, hosted by the whānau-run Kapiti Island Nature Tours team.

In the afternoon, manuhiri will join their expert guide for a walk to the northern end of the island, where there is a lagoon habitat and another chance to spot rare and endangered birds.

Tour dates are October 27, November 24, December 15, January 26, February 8.

Prices are $325 for adults, $120 for children, with bookings through kapitiisland.com, email bookings@kapitiisland.com or calling the reservations team on 0800 527 484.


