“This new, limited-edition cruise gets our manuhiri closer than ever to our island’s incredible story.”
Highlights of the limited edition heritage cruise include a cruise past and commentary on three offshore islands: Tokomapuna, Motungarara, and Tahoramaurea, a visit to the site of Te Rauparaha’s pa, and a stop at the offshore Te Kahu o te Rangi archaeological site.
The day begins with the cruise and offshore islands, and then stops at the DoC-managed section of the island so visitors have a chance to spot the rare North Island kōkako.
Following this, they will have lunch at Waiorua Beach, hosted by the whānau-run Kapiti Island Nature Tours team.
In the afternoon, manuhiri will join their expert guide for a walk to the northern end of the island, where there is a lagoon habitat and another chance to spot rare and endangered birds.
Tour dates are October 27, November 24, December 15, January 26, February 8.