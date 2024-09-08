The eight points of the gold star speak of qualities like courage, service, and teamwork.

Ōtaki MP Tim Costley spoke of the value of service.

“We need to recognise and value service more in this country. Our nation’s success relies on people who value service and are willing to give of themselves to their community. There is no finer example than station officer John Mills.

“It can be easy to undervalue how significant tonight is in a station like this, filled with people who serve their community daily, but it is a rare thing and a thing worth celebrating. You deserve every bit of this John.”

Ōtaki MP Tim Costley (left) with Waikanae Volunteer Fire Brigade station officer John Mills who has marked 25 years of service.

Porirua firefighter John Rowe travelled north especially for the evening to welcome Mills, and his wife Liz, into the Gold Star Association.

Rowe spoke of the sacrifices that the families of volunteer firefighters make: “Leaving partners at home with the kids, meals going cold on the table, and missed family occasions.”

The evening finished with friends and family from the station joking of John’s love for “all the latest gadgets”, and his passion for biking and photography.

But the biggest theme was the significant contribution Mills had made to training new volunteers.

One after another, firefighters paid tribute to Mills’ training, guidance, reassurance, and giving up weeknights and weekends to provide extra training, especially the Sunday afternoon drives in the fire truck where they also helped our community at various stops.

Mills joins chief fire officer Sarah Sundgren, senior station officer Guy Simpson, station officer Glen Sarcich, and senior firefighter John Backler as Waikanae firefighters with a Gold Star. Two Waikanae firefighters, deputy chief fire officer Alan Tinney and senior firefighter Eric Robinson, have earned the 50 year service medal.



