The Waikanae River raged, Otaihanga Domain flooded, surface flooding appeared in various places, and there was a slip on Paekākāriki Hill Rd as heavy rain hammered Kāpiti on Monday.
Kāpiti Coast District Council (KCDC) and Greater Wellington Regional Council incident management teams worked closely with the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO) as the weather situation unfolded.
KCDC emergency operations controller James Jefferson said the district ended the day in “pretty good shape”.
“There was overtopping of some stopbanks, but these have been checked and are all intact, and there have been a few properties flooded but nothing too major, thankfully.
“The high tide didn’t seem to cause any additional issues either.”