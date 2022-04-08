Petra Rasmussen as the Bird Woman in the Coasters Musical Theatre production of Mary Poppins last year. Photo / Captured by Friday

When Petra Rasmussen won the role of Uncle Fester in Kāpiti Playhouse's production of The Addams Family, the producer jokingly asked if she was ready to shave her head.

While the role of Uncle Fester can be played by either male or female, the character is traditionally bald, with producer Liz Alpine assuring Petra she could order her a bald cap.

However, with Petra's mother being a cancer survivor, Liz didn't know the idea had already been brewing in Petra's head, to shave her head and raise money for cancer.

Petra Rasmussen is shaving off her hair as a fundraiser for Shave for a Cure, in time to help her be in character for Kāpiti Playhouse's production of The Addams Family. Photo / Captured by Friday

The timing worked well with it being eight years since her mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Petra felt the time was right. "For me, getting this part is an excuse to shave my head because I've always wanted to do it.

"My mum was diagnosed on Good Friday eight years ago with stage four ovarian cancer. I've always wanted to shave my head for the cause, so now is the time."

With her mum receiving chemotherapy, surgery and more chemotherapy, losing her hair was another hard part of the process.

"My mother is one of those ladies who gets her hair done every week and her hairdresser is also a close personal friend.

"I wanted to shave my head with her when she first lost her hair because it was such a huge deal for her, but she was like 'no, I don't want you to do that'."

Respecting her mother's choice, Petra waited.

"When they announced we were doing the production here I thought, 'I'm going to audition for that part and if I get it, I'll take my hair off'.

"It will be a great way to raise funds."

While Shave for a Cure raises money for a different kind of cancer than what her mother has, Petra has connections to a number of people who have had leukaemia or blood cancer.

"Shave for a Cure is important to me because even though my mother's cancer was not the same, I have a friend who had it, a young person I knew who had it, and another inspirational person who helped out my mum when she was diagnosed who also had it.

"The support my mum received from different groups, the Cancer Society and all the others who have helped her, I just think if this can help someone else through their journey then I would like to do that."

Kāpiti Playhouse has been very supportive of Petra and will support her as her head is shaved between rehearsals on Easter Sunday.

"The whole cast is fully supportive and so is my mum, she cried when I told her - not because she didn't want me to, but because she thought it was great that I still wanted to do it."

The Addams Family producer Liz said: "Kāpiti Playhouse is very happy to support Petra's fundraising, and thrilled that she has planned it to coincide with The Addams Family, in which she plays the bald Uncle Fester".

Petra's aim is to raise as much money as possible, with the Shave For a Cure fundraiser open for the duration of the show.

The show is being directed by Shelley Shackleton and Natalie Taiaki with musical direction by Lucy Cameron, and is on at Kāpiti Playhouse on Ruahine St.

Synopsis: Wednesday Addams is growing up, and has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet boy from a normal, respectable family - the most un-Addams-like people imaginable. To make matters worse, she has invited them to the Addams' home for dinner. In one fateful, hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the Addams Family must face up to the one horrible thing they have avoided for generations: change.

To donate online visit: www.shaveforacure.co.nz/petra-rasmussen

The Details:

What: Kāpiti Playhouse production of The Addams Family

Where: Kāpiti Playhouse, 7 Ruahine St, Paraparaumu

When: April 20-30, matinees on April 24 and 30

Tickets: Eventfinda or Coastlands Information Desk