After working in various restaurants around the world, Helen Turnbull created her own: 50-50, based in Maclean St, Paraparaumu, which has established itself as a popular place on the Wellington dining scene. David Haxton caught up with the hard-working head chef and business owner.

What led you into the world of cheffing?

It was my love of working as part of a team and the pure enjoyment I get from sourcing great ingredients, making them shine and then sharing that experience with others.

What sort of training did you do?

To become qualified, I did an apprenticeship while working at the Wellington restaurant Icon. At the time that was considered a bit old-fashioned, but I credit this with giving me the practical skills, confidence and resilience I needed to build my career.

Who have been the main influences in your culinary journey?

Both sides of my family were keen gardeners, and I learned very early on about the strong connection between the land and what goes on your plate.

Travel has been a huge inspiration. In every country, food and culture are uniquely entwined and influence how people live their lives. Of the many places I’m lucky to have visited, the culinary traditions of Japan, India and Turkey really stand out.

More recently, my guests and team at 50-50 drive me to keep innovating and improving on our offering.

Where have you worked?

I’ve worked in Japan, the UK, France and Italy. Some highlights include the Michelin-starred restaurants of Gordon Ramsay and Michel Troisgros, and a modern Japanese restaurant in Tokyo. Closer to home, Rātā in Queenstown and Hummingbird in Wellington were important parts of my journey as a chef.

What have been some of the highlights of your career?

When I was younger, I won a couple of emerging chef awards, one in the UK and one in Wellington. More recently, 50-50 winning Best Regional Restaurant at the Wellington Hospitality Awards and receiving a hat in the Cuisine Awards were huge highlights.

Outside of the kitchen, going squid fishing with the Michel Troisgros team in Japan was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

What do you enjoy about owning your restaurant?

Growing the people on my team. It’s exciting getting to know the dreams, strengths and passions of the individuals and helping them gain develop in the areas they want to grow in.

What are the main challenges of running your own business?

Being disciplined enough to be consistent in supporting the constant growth of my team towards our goals and not getting distracted by little things.

Your most memorable cooking mishap would have to be...

When I was working at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and I had to clarify a lobster consomme, and it all went terribly wrong and I was worried for obvious reasons. However, it worked out, as in the end I learned a lot!

What are some of the things you enjoy about living on the Kāpiti Coast?

Kāpiti’s mix of community, climate, proximity to sea and the city make it New Zealand’s best-kept secret. I’m so grateful for all of the amazing people who have supported, and continue to support, our success over the last seven years.

Away from the kitchen, what do you like to do?

Relax with my family, tend to my garden - which produces a lot of fun ingredients for the restaurant - and dream up new travel adventures.

Your key tips to the home cook would be...

Cook what you like to eat and play around with making it taste even better. So if you like a roast chicken, read recipes on how others do it and constantly tweak your recipe, learning as you go about what you like. Maybe a higher temperature of oven, maybe lower, a marinade, spatchcocking the chicken, trying it on the barbecue?

Advice to your younger self would be?

Take more notes on how every dish I have eaten made me feel and why. I started this later in my career, and it has been an incredibly invaluable part of my creative process when designing dishes for the menu.

