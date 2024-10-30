Sustainable Coastlines ise holding four beach cleanups in Kāpiti.

A litter intelligence programme is coming to Kāpiti’s beaches and volunteers are needed to help with it.

Sustainable Coastlines’ litter intelligence programme will be visiting four local beaches to conduct surveys and clean the areas.

Sustainable Coastlines engagement director Ben Knight said the Kāpiti Coast District Council approached them to collect beach data to help inform its litter and waste management work, which the council is doing as part of the implementation of the regional waste minimisation and management plan.

Knight said the beach sites, Raumati Beach, Ōtaki Beach, Queen Elizabeth Park, and the Ōtaki River mouth, were chosen based on community interest, and in this case, they chose a combination of pre-existing sites and new sites to give the council a good spread of data.

The surveys will involve removing all surface litter larger than 5mm from a measured 100m x 20m area of beach and then categorising, counting and weighting the items.