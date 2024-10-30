Lyndy McIntyre will be on the Writing Labour Histories panel at the Verb Readers and Writers Festival. Photo / Mark Coote

A Paekākāriki author will be one of the guests at the upcoming Verb Readers and Writers Festival, which is to be held in Wellington over November 7-10.

Lyndy McIntyre said it’s exciting to be a part of the event, and it’s a great opportunity for people in the Wellington region to hear from authors across a wide range of topics.

McIntyre, who wrote Power to Win, will be one of three authors on the Writing Labour Histories panel. The other authors will be Jared Davidson and Cybele Locke.

She said Power to Win is the story of the living wage movement in New Zealand, and she’s looking forward to discussing common themes in her and her co-panelists’ books.

“The panel will be sort of discussing what’s common about three labour histories, but they’re all coming from a very different place.”