Taking on the lead roles of Paraparaumu College's production of Grease, is Fletcher Martin (left), Liz Anderson, Mischa O'Brien, Georgia Doyne, Nathan Gatling, and Leo Nicholas. Photo / David Haxton

Paraparaumu College’s production of Grease is set to be electrifying.

The cast and crew are putting the final touches on the musical romantic comedy before five public performances.

Show director Natalie Taiaki said preparations were “going well”.

“It’s such a huge production with so many people and so many moving parts.

“There’s still a bit to do but we’re definitely on track.

“We really want to put on a good production.”

The college decided on Grease after Taiaki, musical director Merrick Stein, and choreographer Cat Reid mulled over different options.

“They decided Grease would be fun and lots of people would know the songs,” college extracurricular arts co-ordinator Hannah Isberg said.

“I think between all of our lead roles, ensemble, dancers, orchestra, and crew, we’ve got almost 100 students involved.

“Things like this give opportunities for students, that are not performers, to also be involved in something like this as well.”

Taking on the lead roles are Mischa O’Brien who plays Sandy, and Nathan Gatling, who plays Danny Zuko, as well as Liz Anderson (Marty), Georgia Doyne (Rizzo), Fletcher Martin (Sonny) and Leo Nicholas (Kenickie).

Mischa O'Brien and Nathan Gatling play Sandy and Danny Zuko in Paraparaumu College's production of Grease. Photo / David Haxton

The six auditioned for the lead roles at the end of last year, before the ensemble and dancers auditioned early this year.

Everyone has been doing a lot of rehearsals including the college’s orchestra.

Mischa was rapt to get the lead role of Sandy.

“I was really excited. I was off sick that day so it made me feel a bit better.”

A few pre-show nerves were creeping in but she was looking forward to it.

“It will be good.”

Nathan, who is Danny Zuko, was “ready to go”.

He revealed the show would be different to the movie.

“Song places are in different spots, and Kenickie sings one of the songs instead of Danny.”

While Mischa and Nathan had been in various shows before, it was Leo’s first major performance.

“I was stoked about getting a role and it has been going well.”

Liz felt everyone was comfortable with the acting but “a bit more nervous about the dancing”.

“But we will get there.”

Georgia said it was “a massive cast” so it was a matter “of blending everything together”.

Fletcher added, “I feel we’ve got all the parts there now so it’s a matter of bringing it all together and polishing it.”

Grease will be performed at Southward Theatre from June 19-22.

Tickets via trybooking.com/nz.



