Jones has managed the market since day one and was joined by co-manager Warwick Halcrow in 2006.

“The market provides local growers and producers a means of getting their products to customers who can buy local and fresh at beneficial prices, and often creates an opportunity for new small businesses to get started - a number of which have gone on to trading nationally,” said Halcrow.

Rebecca Rolls serving a customer at the Paraparaumu Beach Market. Photo / Roger Smith

“One of our rock star stallholders Rebecca Rolls, who is the founder and owner of Thoroughbread Gluten Free and Paleo Bread, started with just 11 loaves at our market and now distributes her products nationwide, but still comes to this market every Saturday.”

Jones said hundreds visit the market every Saturday, and it is often on the “to-do list” of tourists and visitors to the Coast who also discover the great selection of boutique shops and eateries.

“We always try to keep a relaxed and friendly vibe, and visiting stallholders quite often comment about that. Lasting 25 years in any business is an achievement and we want to have a fun day with great music from a selection of our talented local musos with past stallholders and supporters joining us.”