The Paraparaumu Beach Market will celebrate its 25th anniversary on December 7.
The anniversary marks 25 years since the first market day, which was held on the Lighthouse Centre site, now the Pier Apartments.
Over the following 25 years of almost continuous operation, barring pandemic interruptions, Kāpiti’s longest-running market has gradually moved slightly to the south and now operates on part of the carpark behind the MacLean St shops and in part of MacLean St between Seaview Rd and Marine Parade.
Market manager Kevin Jones said the market is now very much a part of the beach’s culture and is more than just a place to buy and sell produce and goods - it’s also a venue to come together.