Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club’s 75th jubilee: Honouring the past, celebrating the present, looking to the future

Greg Turner and wife Jane at Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club's 75th jubilee. Photo / Wild Hearts Photography

Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club has celebrated its 75th jubilee.

The weekend (October 25-27) began on Friday night with a casual cocktail evening for 170 guests, all under the roof of the newly refurbished clubrooms.

“Stories were shared by all, and the evening was held in great spirits,” club president Glen Mitchell said.

Saturday was a gala dinner with guest speakers such as Steve Williams (Tiger Woods’ caddy), Jeff Latch (Golf NZ chief executive) and 1989 New Zealand Open winner Greg Turner.

“There were visitors from all over New Zealand as well as Australia.”

Mitchell said it was “a wonderful weekend of celebration with old members from afar, sharing stories and reconnecting with old friends”.

”The dinner was wonderful and it was great to show off our upgraded facilities to more than 200 members and guests.

“Sadly, most of the golfing competition was washed out, but Sunday saw the playing of the MacKenzie-Russell shield, an interclub match between Paraparaumu Beach and Titirangi, with Paraparaumu being the victors 10.5 – 5.5.”

Overall, the weekend was “a great success and a real celebration of a wonderful 75 years”, said Mitchell.

Established in 1949 and regarded by many as one of the finest links courses in the world, Paraparaumu Beach has featured regularly in many of the leading ranking lists.

“It has been ranked as high as 71 in the world and as the host of 12 New Zealand Opens, is seen as one of our national treasures.”

