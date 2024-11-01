Greg Turner and wife Jane at Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club's 75th jubilee. Photo / Wild Hearts Photography

Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club has celebrated its 75th jubilee.

The weekend (October 25-27) began on Friday night with a casual cocktail evening for 170 guests, all under the roof of the newly refurbished clubrooms.

“Stories were shared by all, and the evening was held in great spirits,” club president Glen Mitchell said.

Saturday was a gala dinner with guest speakers such as Steve Williams (Tiger Woods’ caddy), Jeff Latch (Golf NZ chief executive) and 1989 New Zealand Open winner Greg Turner.

“There were visitors from all over New Zealand as well as Australia.”