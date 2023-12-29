Who will make it on to the New Year Honours List this year? Video / NZHerald

A long contribution to the Girls’ Brigade and the visually impaired community has resulted in Helen Gordon being awarded a Queen’s Service Medal for services to the community.

Gordon, from Waikanae, felt “very honoured” to receive the New Year Honours award.

“I’m a bit shocked because there are so many people that do so much in the community, but I’m accepting it on behalf of others who I’ve worked with.”

She has contributed to the Girls’ Brigade and the visually impaired community in the Kāpiti district for 50 years.

Gordon had been a Girls’ Brigade leader since the 1970s.

“When we grew up in Kiwi Rd, Raumati Beach, the neighbours went to the Girls’ Brigade, and I probably joined when I was 5 and went right through. Mum was a leader at one stage.”

Gordon was a leader at the Raumati South Girls’ Brigade, which changed to 1st Raumati Girls’ Brigade, then became a leader at 1st Waikanae in 1975.

She has taken girls on camps, helped fundraise to take girls and leaders to the week-long camp in Dunedin called Brigames, and helped guide girls through the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme including six girls through the Queen’s Award, the highest international award in Girls’ Brigade, as well as serving as the Wellington Area Commissioner for five years and assisting with several national conferences.

Helen Gordon says she is "very honoured" with her New Year Honours recognition. Photo / David Haxton

Gordon has been chairwoman of the Kāpiti Coast Community Committee since the early 1990s, providing services for the members of Blind Low Vision New Zealand (BLVNZ).

Under her leadership, the committee provided the 227 BLVNZ members in the community with regular check-ins, assistance with specialised equipment, talking book services, driving to appointments, emotional support and social events.

Gordon has been involved with the visually impaired community all her life.

“I was actually born into it because my mother, the late Sue Leslie, was blind, and her sister too.

“Mum and Dad [Jack] were on the committee.

“As soon as I got my driver’s licence I was taking Mum and others to meetings and always helped with the afternoon tea and that sort of thing.”

She said it was a “small but great committee”.

“I just like being involved.

“When people lose their sight, it’s a huge adjustment to life, not only to the person that loses it, but their partner too.

“It’s rewarding to help others.”

She was proud of her involvement with both organisations.

“I’ve always worked with a good team of people and made lots of friends.”



