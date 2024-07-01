“You wanted to touch it and then stand back and admire it. This piece stood out to the judges as a piece that embodied the celebration. The concept, the colours, the proportions and the spiritual elements all contribute to this piece deserving the award.”

Kelly & Co Supreme Matariki Award winner Michelle Hayward.

Botpots Best Matariki Ceramic Display Best:

First place - Sarah Bromley: “This thoughtful exhibition exuded earthiness. With the addition of clay and food, to support the display of her work, there was a unity, and a calmness which drew the judges back to it and ultimately to award this display first prize.”

Second place - Christine Fagan: “Fagan’s display was very powerful, and the judges were very impressed with the acknowledgement to Matariki represented in a number of her exhibits.”

Third place - Allie McHugo: “McHugo’s display invited viewers to explore more deeply, demonstrating and explaining a wonderful connection to Matariki.”

Kelly & Co Judges’ Award: Jenny Turnbull. “It is evident that the work displayed here is by an artist who is proficient in the art of ceramics, who has explored many techniques, who understands clay, construction and finishing methods. There was a simplicity to the display and the unifying element of colour but the work itself is just simply exceptional with a complexity considered deserving of the award.”

Young People’s Award: Scarlet Beauchamp. “The judges just loved Scarlet’s work - it conveys fun, and joy and it is evident that this young artist will go far in the world of creativity. Scarlet has been developing her potting skills and at the age of 8 is showing huge promise. It is good to see Scarlet has tried more skilful techniques and the judges want to encourage this interest.”

Ōtaki Pottery Club Emerging Artist Award: Nicki Forgesson. “Forgesson’s display was fun and interesting, showing a willingness to tackle challenges. Her exploration of various aspects of ceramics and desire to develop her style and direction earned her this award.”

People’s Choice Award: Storm Davenport.

Spot prizes: Stacey Young, Melissa Crawford, Shed Project, James Eastall.

The judging panel was Lorna Tawhiti, James Carter and Caitlin Taylor.



