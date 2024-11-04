Principal’s Prize for being a Top Scholar in Year 13 – Georgia Grant, William Hobson, Joe Popham, Sophie Pound and Michaela Southcombe
David Tunley Trophy for All Round Excellence in the Senior School – Sylvie Minnaar
Te Ako Patuia Award for Learning and Leadership – Aaliyah Thompson
Te Ara Tu Matauranga (someone who has led and supported others on the pathway of Matauranga Maori) – Zahira Masters
The Tuilagi-Tanielu Pasifika Island Award (an all-rounder award recognising a Pacific Islands student who has contributed significantly to Paraparaumu College and to the Pasifika community) – Odette Vaeluaga
Milne Trophy and Leslie Family Scholarship for Citizenship and Contribution to College Life – Anika Kelly
Freemasons Citizenship Award and Trophy for School and Community Service – Oscar Moore
Paraparaumu RSA Memorial Scholarships – Jamie Brown, Edward Hargreaves and Kiera Headifen