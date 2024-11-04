Sophie Pound is the Paraparaumu College dux. Photo / Jack Penman

Paraparaumu College has held its end-of-year senior prizegiving

“This has been a week of celebration and one in which we have recognised the tremendous achievements of our Year 11, 12 and 13 students in three award ceremonies,” principal Mark Robinson said.

“On behalf of the Paraparaumu College Board and all staff, I would like to congratulate all our award winners and their families.

“We are very proud of our students and of all that they have achieved.

“In particular I would like to acknowledge our graduating Year 13s who were celebrated at Southwards Theatre.