Kapiti News

Lots of highlights at Paraparaumu College’s senior prizegiving

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
Sophie Pound is the Paraparaumu College dux. Photo / Jack Penman

Paraparaumu College has held its end-of-year senior prizegiving

“This has been a week of celebration and one in which we have recognised the tremendous achievements of our Year 11, 12 and 13 students in three award ceremonies,” principal Mark Robinson said.

“On behalf of the Paraparaumu College Board and all staff, I would like to congratulate all our award winners and their families.

“We are very proud of our students and of all that they have achieved.

“In particular I would like to acknowledge our graduating Year 13s who were celebrated at Southwards Theatre.

“This was a fabulous occasion which saw over $465,000 awarded in university scholarships.”

Year 13

Campbell Trophy and Leslie Family Trophy for Dux – Sophie Pound

Lynskey Cup for Proxime Accessit – William Hobson

Proxime Accessit William Hobson. Photo / Jack Penman
Principal’s Prize for being a Top Scholar in Year 13 – Georgia Grant, William Hobson, Joe Popham, Sophie Pound and Michaela Southcombe

David Tunley Trophy for All Round Excellence in the Senior School – Sylvie Minnaar

Te Ako Patuia Award for Learning and Leadership – Aaliyah Thompson

Te Ara Tu Matauranga (someone who has led and supported others on the pathway of Matauranga Maori) – Zahira Masters

The Tuilagi-Tanielu Pasifika Island Award (an all-rounder award recognising a Pacific Islands student who has contributed significantly to Paraparaumu College and to the Pasifika community) – Odette Vaeluaga

Milne Trophy and Leslie Family Scholarship for Citizenship and Contribution to College Life – Anika Kelly

Sylvie Minnaar won the David Tunley Trophy for All Round Excellence in the Senior School. Photo / Jack Penman
Freemasons Citizenship Award and Trophy for School and Community Service – Oscar Moore

Paraparaumu RSA Memorial Scholarships – Jamie Brown, Edward Hargreaves and Kiera Headifen

Year 12

The Timperley Family Cup for Overall Academic Excellence in Year 12 – Rosa Topliff

The Johnston Family Cup for Consistent Academic Excellence in Year 12 – Manav Gandhi

Principal’s Award for being a Top Scholar in Year 12 – Sid Dorling, Manav Gandhi, Jerry Li, Ruby Shaw and Rosa Topliff

Inaugural Board of Trustees Trophy for Overall Excellence in Year 12 – Joshua Ray

Year 11

Torrance Trophy for All-round Excellence in Year 11 – Sophie Meikle

Toka Tu Moana Award (demonstrating passion, integrity and leadership in uplifting kaupapa Maori) – Isabelle Faulkner and Kyle Pomare


