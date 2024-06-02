Anthony Dreaver with three books he has written. Photo / David Haxton

Anthony Dreaver’s keen interest in the history of Kāpiti and Horowhenua started a bit by chance.

Dreaver, accompanied by his wife and children, was enjoying dinner at Horowhenua College principal Fraser Campbell’s house.

“Over the mantelpiece, he had a print of Lake Horowhenua and part of it was a dense forest which is the town of Levin.

“It intrigued me.”

Not long after, the former history teacher would help found the Horowhenua Historical Society, and write three books, one about Levin, one about the Horowhenua, and one about Leslie Adkin, who was a key figure in the area.

Over more than 40 years, Dreaver, from Raumati Beach, would join various groups, with a focus on historical preservation in both districts.

His long-term commitment has been recognised with an appointment as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the community in the King’s Birthday Honours.

“I’m very pleased to have helped to promote the importance, fascination and enjoyment of the history around us.

“To find that this has been appreciated by other people is so reassuring.”

Some of the other organisations he has been involved in include the Paekākāriki Station Precinct Trust, Friends of the Ōtaki Rotunda, and the Ōtaki Historical Society where he contributed essays and articles on the area’s history.

He was involved with the Friends of Kāpiti Libraries for more than 20 years and has worked on the development of the Kāpiti heritage trail since 2000.

Dreaver has been an instrumental figure with the Kāpiti US Marines Trust which keeps the history of the US Marines’ time in the district during World War 2 alive.

He helped with the installation of “A Friend in Need” exhibition, in 2011, about the Marines’ encampment in Paekakariki, the upgrade of the US Marines Memorial at Queen Elizabeth Park in 2012 and the restoration of a 1942 US Marines hut into a storytelling centre in 2017, to helping with the design and build of the Camp Paekākāriki memorial wall that opened in 2022.

Dreaver said his three books were the main highlights of his career followed by his work with the Kāpiti US Marines Trust especially creating the Camp Paekākāriki interpretation panels.

“The teamwork involved in all these things has resulted in great friendships.”



