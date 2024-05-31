Involvement in Sister Act will contribute significantly in growing students confidence and character, says principal Grant Congdon.

Kia ora koutou, Talofa lava, Greetings everyone.

What we do at Horowhenua College is grow successful young adults. As well as growing their academic abilities we also grow our students through sports, culture and service.

Each of these areas provide unique challenges that extend our students and push them out of their comfort zone, and in doing so, develop their skills and abilities, their confidence and character.

The performing arts provide opportunities where students find themselves out of their comfort zone very quickly. Our college production of Sister Act opened last week and is a wonderful success.

I was left in awe at the talent and the courage shown by our students as they sang and danced and acted through an extremely entertaining performance. My congratulations goes to all the students who are part of this production.

After the show I couldn’t help but reflect on what our students had achieved. It warmed my heart to know that what they have experienced through their involvement in Sister Act will contribute significantly in growing their confidence and character.

My sincere thanks goes to the staff and community members who have participated in and supported this production. Your commitment to our students has helped create memories they will remember with fondness for many years to come.

Ngā mihi, Tofa soifua, Kind regards.



