Seven years ago, he decided to give back to the Heart Foundation by volunteering, inspired by his own experience and a desire to support the research that could help others avoid what he went through.

“Heart disease probably runs in my family, with one of my brothers having heart problems, though my parents were lucky enough to avoid it.”

Beyond the personal connection, Rand’s involvement with the Heart Foundation reflects his strong belief in community service as he’s deeply committed to the idea that giving back is a vital part of life.

“We’re in this world together, and the best way to bring a community together is to give to it. It’s also not just about looking after your body, but your brain too.”

Now, 25 years later, Rand is dedicated to giving back to the Heart Foundation as a way to support its ongoing research and raise awareness about heart disease as he leads a team of volunteers for the Big Heart Appeal, a role he stepped into three years ago after the passing of a stalwart volunteer, Bob.

“Bob had done so much for the Heart Foundation. After he passed, I felt I needed to step up. I’ve been coordinating for three years now every February, and it’s been a rewarding experience. I work with around 80 volunteers, and they’re fantastic people, always generous with their time and commitment.”

Despite other community commitments at the same time, he has never wavered in his belief that he should be giving back to a cause that saved his life.

Rand’s wife, Lyn, is also involved in supporting the Heart Foundation because of her own personal connection to heart disease. Having lost her previous husband to a heart attack, she feels strongly about her dedication to the cause. Together, along with local Heart Health advocate Cath Lyders, they contribute to the annual Big Heart Appeal on the streets of Kāpiti every year, working side by side to ensure its success.

When asked what advice he would give to others considering volunteering, Rand’s response is simple but powerful.

“A lot of people in this world think that it’s okay to just sit by and do nothing, but I’m not one of those people. I have to keep myself busy and I’m a firm believer in giving something back. The research that’s going into identifying, preventing, and managing heart disease is extremely worthwhile. And normal people in the community can be a part of that by volunteering, which is not only fun but a great way to support that work. It’s not hard – just give it a go.”

Rand said his commitment to the Heart Foundation is driven by the knowledge that the power of research can help others in his community who may experience heart disease themselves.

“The Heart Foundation’s work has helped save lives, and by continuing to support their research, we can help others avoid going through what I did. That’s what keeps me coming back year after year.”

People can get involved with the Big Heart Appeal street collection this February by signing up here. Volunteers can choose to collect on either Friday, February 21 or Saturday, February 22.