Katie Godwin in front of her award-winning painting. Photo / Kevin Ramshaw
Behind Katie Godwin’s smile as she stands beside the painting that has won the open section of Toi Mahara’s inaugural Young Artist Exhibition lies a second emotion – one that gives her work its name and significance.
“My painting’s called Grief. I painted it earlier this year after losing someone I Iove to suicide. I have been grieving all year. Although I can hold it together most days, the pain of losing someone like that is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life. It is only in the moments when I paint or play my guitar or piano that I have felt slight relief from my grief.”
Godwin, 25, was one of six young artists to receive an award in an exhibition which will be held biennially to celebrate the talents of young and emerging Kāpiti artists.
Although she now lives in Wellington – a Level 7 student at the Learning Connexion – her Kāpiti Coast upbringing makes her eligible under the exhibition conditions.
More than 80 works were submitted by artists between the ages of 13 and 25, narrowed to an exhibition of 60 works which will be showing in Toi Mahara’s Te Manawa Toi I Coastlands Gallery until early February.
Katie’s mentor, Kāpiti artist Sophie Saunders, encouraged her to submit an entry.
“I was prompted to submit my painting Grief. I felt it would speak to others and have a positive impact, making people feel less alone. It is a really special feeling to have a painting that is so personal to me recognised and shown to the wider community.”
Exhibition adjudicator Deb Donnelly said of Godwin’s work: “The feeling Godwin’s art creates may offer solace and a process to grief that many seek to find following loss.”
“The scale and blue tonal interpretation offers an abstract version of the space often floating above, beyond and in between those who were known to her in ways words can’t always describe.”
Katie said she has been drawn to art from a young age, the interest reinforced by watching her artist mother painting.
“My earliest memory is lining up toy animals on a windowsill to draw at kindergarten. I remember other children knocking them down to play with them, and the little artist me getting annoyed.”
She went to Paraparaumu School and College and also to Te Ra for years seven and eight – a Rudolf Steiner School in Raumati which she says helped nourish her artistic side.
Katie said winning the Open Award is a significant milestone for her.
“Three years ago, I was deep in addiction and in the worst place in my life. Getting to the point where I’m clean and painting again is testament to myself and others that life can change if you want to change and put in the work. I hope that my painting can remind others that they are not alone when dealing with grief, and I hope through my art I can reach others, making them realise just how loved they are and how special life really can be.”
Katie said art and music have given her inner stability which has helped her cope with the mental health problems she’s struggled with throughout her life.
“I started abstract painting last year. My focus before that had been on realism and surrealism. I love to improvise on the piano, and realised that abstract painting for me, is like ‘improvising’ with art. Grief was the first painting I painted mostly with my hands instead of a paintbrush. Painting with my hands makes me feel like a kid again, which is a bittersweet feeling. I feel more connected to the process. It’s a more intimate experience and I think my emotions and energy come through more strongly in my art.”
She views painting as “a friend for life” rather than a subject and plans to continue as a means of caring for her mental health.
“I hope that as my art practice progresses, my paintings can have a positive impact on the world and inspire others to pick up a paintbrush – or just dunk their hands in paint like me and go crazy on a canvas.”