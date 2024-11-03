Katie’s mentor, Kāpiti artist Sophie Saunders, encouraged her to submit an entry.

“I was prompted to submit my painting Grief. I felt it would speak to others and have a positive impact, making people feel less alone. It is a really special feeling to have a painting that is so personal to me recognised and shown to the wider community.”

Exhibition adjudicator Deb Donnelly said of Godwin’s work: “The feeling Godwin’s art creates may offer solace and a process to grief that many seek to find following loss.”

(From left): The six award winners Charlie Dale-Low, Georgia Doyne, Isaac du Toit, Katie Godwin, Ellie-May Wilson and Michael Tanirau. Photo / Kevin Ramshaw

“The scale and blue tonal interpretation offers an abstract version of the space often floating above, beyond and in between those who were known to her in ways words can’t always describe.”

Katie said she has been drawn to art from a young age, the interest reinforced by watching her artist mother painting.

“My earliest memory is lining up toy animals on a windowsill to draw at kindergarten. I remember other children knocking them down to play with them, and the little artist me getting annoyed.”

She went to Paraparaumu School and College and also to Te Ra for years seven and eight – a Rudolf Steiner School in Raumati which she says helped nourish her artistic side.

Katie said winning the Open Award is a significant milestone for her.

“Three years ago, I was deep in addiction and in the worst place in my life. Getting to the point where I’m clean and painting again is testament to myself and others that life can change if you want to change and put in the work. I hope that my painting can remind others that they are not alone when dealing with grief, and I hope through my art I can reach others, making them realise just how loved they are and how special life really can be.”

Katie said art and music have given her inner stability which has helped her cope with the mental health problems she’s struggled with throughout her life.

“I started abstract painting last year. My focus before that had been on realism and surrealism. I love to improvise on the piano, and realised that abstract painting for me, is like ‘improvising’ with art. Grief was the first painting I painted mostly with my hands instead of a paintbrush. Painting with my hands makes me feel like a kid again, which is a bittersweet feeling. I feel more connected to the process. It’s a more intimate experience and I think my emotions and energy come through more strongly in my art.”

She views painting as “a friend for life” rather than a subject and plans to continue as a means of caring for her mental health.

“I hope that as my art practice progresses, my paintings can have a positive impact on the world and inspire others to pick up a paintbrush – or just dunk their hands in paint like me and go crazy on a canvas.”

The Open Award was sponsored by Coastlands.

Other award winners were:

Secondary Student Artist Award – Charlie Dale-Low for Passing by (sponsor Green Van Solar & Electrical)

Tertiary Student Artist Award – Isaac du Toit for The Exchange, after Tupaia, The Flood, The Last Supper (sponsor Zebunisso Alimova - Mike Pero Mortgages)

Digital Award – Michael Tanirau for Response Code (sponsor SignCraft Kāpiti)

Toi Māori Award – Ellie-May Wilson for Kōmitimiti by Te Inati Auaha (sponsor Mills Albert)

Highly Commended Award – Georgia Doyne for Ophelia (sponsor Athfield Architects).

A seventh award, The People’s Choice, sponsored by the Friends of Toi Mahara, will be awarded by those who view the exhibition.