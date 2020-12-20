Kāpiti Women's Triathlon: Perfect for all ages and abilities

Sam and Bryony Hutcheson after completing the Kāpiti Women's Triathlon.

Mother and daughter duo Sam and Bryony Hutcheson are two of hundreds of women that will be hitting the beach not just for sunbathing but for swim training over the Christmas break.

Their sights are set on the Kāpiti Women's Triathlon (KWT) on February 28, an all comers triathlon for women.

Starting off in a team many years ago before doing it herself, and last year smashing out the sprint distance, Sam, 57, will be doing the KWT again in 2021.

"I started off as part of a team which was a great way to do it if you weren't confident," Sam said.

"In my case I wanted to get confident at swimming in the sea, so I agreed to be a swimmer for someone else's team."

Bryony started competing when her mum encouraged her along in her early teens.

"I started with encouragement from my mum when I was younger, around the end of primary school/start of college."

Doing it a number of times as a young person, Bryony, now 24, started participating again a few years ago after finding she needed a new focus.

"Mum said 'come along and do the tri with me again', so I did.

"What I like about it is that it gives you a set time frame to train.

"You have to hold yourself accountable to do the work and get out to the beach for swims and rides."

"It's just a beautiful thing to do with my daughter," Sam said.

"I love the community side of it too. You wonder why they're all yelling 'go Sam' as you run past and then you realise it's written on your front.

"The marshals and people that run it just care about you being there and doing your best. It's great exercise regardless of your ability.

"The environment is really encouraging and they have sessions prior to the event so you can meet people and fight the nerves beforehand.

"The distances are manageable for all levels."

For many people the KWT has been a stepping stone towards bigger triathlon events.

Bryony became hooked after getting back into the sport and this year competed in a quarter IronMāori.

Completing the distance of 1km swim, 45km cycle and 10.5km run, Bryony is keen to continue with the longer distance, improving her times before potentially moving onto a half IronMāori.

Bryony mostly trains in Wellington where she is based and joins her mum in Paekākāriki on the weekends to train together.

"It's nice being able to lift our performance together," Sam said.

"The extra sessions the KWT run also give you great tips about how to swim in the sea and cycle technique."

The KWT takes place on February 28 with training session available throughout summer. For more information visit kwt.org.nz.