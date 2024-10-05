The Pink Ribbon Street Appeal is on soon.

People in Kāpiti are being encouraged to sign up as volunteers for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s Pink Ribbon Street Appeal this month.

Volunteer collectors are needed on October 18 and 19 to raise funds for breast cancer research, education and patient support programmes.

“We don’t receive any Government funding, so we rely entirely on the generosity of our incredible volunteers and donors to keep our vital programmes going,” Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said.

“Breast cancer affects one in nine New Zealand women, but the good news is it can be successfully treated if detected early.

“The money raised through the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal will help to support patients going through treatment and make sure more women can get an earlier diagnosis.”