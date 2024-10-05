Advertisement
Kapiti News

Kāpiti volunteers sought for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s Pink Ribbon Street Appeal

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
The Pink Ribbon Street Appeal is on soon.

People in Kāpiti are being encouraged to sign up as volunteers for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s Pink Ribbon Street Appeal this month.

Volunteer collectors are needed on October 18 and 19 to raise funds for breast cancer research, education and patient support programmes.

“We don’t receive any Government funding, so we rely entirely on the generosity of our incredible volunteers and donors to keep our vital programmes going,” Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said.

“Breast cancer affects one in nine New Zealand women, but the good news is it can be successfully treated if detected early.

“The money raised through the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal will help to support patients going through treatment and make sure more women can get an earlier diagnosis.”

Around 360 women are diagnosed with breast cancer across the Greater Wellington region every year.

The survival rate for breast cancer if diagnosed early is 92%.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is urging all women to be “breast aware” to give themselves the best chance of surviving breast cancer - that means getting to know the normal look and feel of their breasts, regularly touching and looking for any changes, and getting changes checked by a GP as soon as possible.

For women aged 45-69, free mammograms are available through BreastScreen Aotearoa every two years.

To sign up for a two-hour collection shift for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal, visit pinkribbonvolunteer.org.nz.

