“These donations are vital and mean the foodbank is able to continue to provide its clients with healthy and nutritious food items, plus non-food items such as toiletries and pet food.”
The foodbank will also be the recipient of funds raised from the Coastlands Christmas gift-wrapping service, which will run from Monday, December 2, until Tuesday, December 24.
King said a team of enthusiastic and friendly volunteers would be on hand at the gift-wrapping station where shoppers can get the gifts they are buying wrapped, in return for a donation, which can be cash or by Eftpos.
“Last year over $8500 was raised for the foodbank. Monetary donations allow the foodbank to purchase fresh produce such as dairy products, fresh fruit and vegetables and meat/fish as needed.”
The gift-wrapping station still needs volunteers. Shifts are typically two or three hours and run between 9am and 5.30pm, with some later shifts available during late-night Christmas shopping hours. Anyone interested in helping can contact Volunteer Kāpiti on (04) 905 8884 or via email at info@volunteerkapiti.org.nz.
Donations of canned and dried goods can be made at the donation bins at the Coastlands Mall at either Pak’nSave, Woolworths or The Warehouse, plus New World in Paraparaumu and Waikanae.
Fresh produce, including home grown, can be dropped off at the Kāpiti Community Foodbank at 17 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, during its opening hours of 10am-noon, Monday to Friday.
The foodbank needs a variety of items, including body wash, handwash, tinned fruit, tinned vegetables, pasta, dry spaghetti, tinned spaghetti, coffee, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, toilet paper, cleaning products, pasta sauce, peanut butter, soup (dry and tinned), tinned fish, flour, biscuits, crackers, muesli bars and more.