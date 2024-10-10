Kāpiti Community Foodbank will be receiving donations from the Coastlands Christmas gift-wrapping service.

Kāpiti Community Foodbank will be receiving donations from the Coastlands Christmas gift-wrapping service.

With summer fast approaching, Kāpiti Community Foodbank is gearing up for its busiest time of year and preparing for lots of fundraising and an increase in clients.

Foodbank deputy operations manager Jane King said December, January and February tended to its busiest months due to the lead-up to Christmas and the summer school holiday.

“With the increasing costs of living and the added pressure of budgeting for Christmas — not to mention new school uniforms and stationery — it’s a real juggle for many.”

The foodbank will be holding its next big food drive on November 30 in conjunction with the Combined Lions Club of Kāpiti, which King said had supported the foodbank for many years.

King said Lions members will be driving around the community collecting donations of in-date pantry items from outside gates throughout the day.