Home / Kapiti News

Kāpiti Community Foodbank prepares for Christmas rush, seeks donations and volunteers

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Kapiti News·
3 mins to read
Kāpiti Community Foodbank will be receiving donations from the Coastlands Christmas gift-wrapping service.

With summer fast approaching, Kāpiti Community Foodbank is gearing up for its busiest time of year and preparing for lots of fundraising and an increase in clients.

Foodbank deputy operations manager Jane King said December, January and February tended to its busiest months due to the lead-up to Christmas and the summer school holiday.

“With the increasing costs of living and the added pressure of budgeting for Christmas — not to mention new school uniforms and stationery — it’s a real juggle for many.”

The foodbank will be holding its next big food drive on November 30 in conjunction with the Combined Lions Club of Kāpiti, which King said had supported the foodbank for many years.

King said Lions members will be driving around the community collecting donations of in-date pantry items from outside gates throughout the day.

The Combined Lions Club of Kāpiti will be driving around the community collecting donations.
“These donations are vital and mean the foodbank is able to continue to provide its clients with healthy and nutritious food items, plus non-food items such as toiletries and pet food.”

The foodbank will also be the recipient of funds raised from the Coastlands Christmas gift-wrapping service, which will run from Monday, December 2, until Tuesday, December 24.

King said a team of enthusiastic and friendly volunteers would be on hand at the gift-wrapping station where shoppers can get the gifts they are buying wrapped, in return for a donation, which can be cash or by Eftpos.

“Last year over $8500 was raised for the foodbank. Monetary donations allow the foodbank to purchase fresh produce such as dairy products, fresh fruit and vegetables and meat/fish as needed.”

The gift-wrapping station still needs volunteers. Shifts are typically two or three hours and run between 9am and 5.30pm, with some later shifts available during late-night Christmas shopping hours. Anyone interested in helping can contact Volunteer Kāpiti on (04) 905 8884 or via email at info@volunteerkapiti.org.nz.

Donations of canned and dried goods can be made at the donation bins at the Coastlands Mall at either Pak’nSave, Woolworths or The Warehouse, plus New World in Paraparaumu and Waikanae.

Fresh produce, including home grown, can be dropped off at the Kāpiti Community Foodbank at 17 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, during its opening hours of 10am-noon, Monday to Friday.

The foodbank needs a variety of items, including body wash, handwash, tinned fruit, tinned vegetables, pasta, dry spaghetti, tinned spaghetti, coffee, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, toilet paper, cleaning products, pasta sauce, peanut butter, soup (dry and tinned), tinned fish, flour, biscuits, crackers, muesli bars and more.


