Homecoming gig for Paekākāriki-based duo In The Shallows

Danni Parsons and Lance Shepherd together make up pop/folk duo In The Shallows. Photo / Paisley Stage

Paekākāriki folk/pop duo In The Shallows are returning to the region after spending the summer touring New Zealand with their self-titled album release tour.

The duo is made up of Danni Parsons and Lance Shepherd and features Andy Bain and Nick Brown in the full band lineup.

Weaving together soaring harmonies, mesmerising vocals and acoustic guitars with relatable lyrics about intricate tales of love, loss, connection, redemption and empowerment, the album was written with the intention of creating a connection with the audience through authenticity and relatable lyrics.

In The Shallows.

"With the songs on the album I wanted to acknowledge the hard stuff, not push it aside and pretend it doesn't exist, but look at how we can transform this into a lesson and learn from our experiences," Danni said.

Speaking to Kāpiti News from Earth Beat Festival in Auckland, which was meant to be the final part of the tour before their last show in Wellington, In The Shallows are just grateful they have been able to get this far with only one festival postponement.

"It was a 21 date tour ambitiously booked post lockdown in April/May," Danni said.

"I remember chatting to venue owners, most being a little hesitant but remaining hopeful, and with every date we've played we think about what's going on in the rest of the world and how lucky we are to be doing what we're doing, and that actually we've managed to pull off what seemed ambitious at the time.

"Meeting and connecting with people from all walks of life, all around the country and in particular some really lovely venue owners that live and breathe supporting bands who are touring New Zealand, has been the highlight for sure."

Recording the album during lockdown last year, the tour was a chance to share with the world their songs which acknowledge difficult times and transcend into an opportunity for self-reflection and personal growth, through positive messages of hope and self-empowerment.

Throughout the tour the duo has been constantly refining their songs, looking at ways to create a full sound as a duo to keep things interesting.

"We've also added a third guitar so that Lance and I can take turns bringing the electric guitar into the mix."

Already booking their next tour, the duo has many new ideas to play with over winter to take into the studio, and have written a number of new songs over the tour which they have also been able to test out along the way.

Throughout the tour many adventures were also taken including accidentally flooding their touring van, nearly missing a show in Dunedin due to fog in Wellington, a guitar being missed off the flight, not being prepared for mountainous conditions on top of the Takaka Hill at Lunasa Festival and their hands being so cold they couldn't feel the strings on the guitar, a road being re-sealed right outside a house concert in Taranaki and trying to play on the Interislander in 5m swells and having to hold on to their microphones.

"It all actually becomes just a part of the adventure," Dannis said.

In The Shallows will be performing their homecoming gig at San Fran in Wellington on April 8, wrapping up their 21-date nationwide tour with the full band and TOMMY from Tommy and the Fallen Horses opening for them.