Book highlights rise of popular Kāpiti Brass Band

Fred Driver with a book celebrating 30 years of the Kāpiti Brass Band. Photo / David Haxton

A book celebrating a special anniversary of the Kāpiti Brass Band has been produced.

Three Decades On marks the 30th anniversary of the band from 1990 to 2020.

The band's origins started on December 6, 1990, when a public meeting was held in the Paraparaumu Memorial Hall about the possibility of starting a local brass band.

The late Lou Moss, strongly supported by his wife Joyce, instigated the meeting.

"Some wished to form a concert band which would very likely have been easier," the book said.

"Lou, however, was resolute, a brass band it must be, he would not digress."

Lou had been in a wide range of brass bands throughout his life.

"With all those wonderful banding memories it was no surprise his thoughts constantly turned to music and the need for a Kāpiti Brass Band."

Progress was slow to start with a dedicated group of five members meeting each week with whatever instruments that could be mustered.

The first official public outing was in Coastlands, Christmas 1991, "with plenty of assistance from surrounding bands", the band's first annual report by chairman Ross Owens said.

Behind the scenes there was a lot to do, such as raising funds, especially for instruments, as well as preparing a constitution and rules, but "those of us in the band are confident that we will meet these objectives and succeed in the fullness of time and that we will be an asset to the community".

The band went from strength to strength and now has a membership of 32.

It practises regularly and has used different rehearsal venues over the years starting in the Kaitawa Scout hall, then Reikorangi Christian College hall, then Reikorangi Community Hall, and then Scots Hall, Raumati Beach, which is its current venue.

In recent years a lot of work has occurred for the band to have its very own purpose-built and owned band room.

Land has been secured and an exciting announcement is expected soon before a large fundraising exercise gets under way.

The band has also been out and about in the community entertaining at various events.

"Our total playouts over 30 years is 379 including eight cancelled due to coronavirus," the book said.

"The 379 public appearances plus another possibly 300 carolling sessions represent an enormous number of playing hours, and a tremendous contribution toward pleasant life on the Kāpiti Coast.

"While we perform publicly less frequently than previously, times have changed, and quality rather than quantity is the key theme."

Since 1997 the band has taken part in the annual Anzac Day commemorations at Paraparaumu and Waikanae.

"The band has, with suitably chosen music, added to the sense of occasion and dignity to this important day on the community calendar," the book said.

Last year public Anzac Day events were cancelled because of Covid-19 which led to various members staging "their own street corner Anzac observances rendering the Last Post and other appropriate music much to the pleasure of neighbours".

The book highlights various members and their musical backgrounds, list of playouts, change of uniforms, rehearsal venues, lots of photographs and even the world's oldest trombone trio.

Three Decades On is available at local booksellers and libraries.