Henry and Shirley Su worked at Sunlong Takeaways in Paraparaumu Beach for 25 years. Photo / David Haxton

25 May, 2023 02:39 AM 2 mins to read

It’s an end of an era at the popular Sunlong Takeaways store in Paraparaumu Beach.

After 25 years working in the Maclean St takeaway shop, Henry and Shirley Su are stepping aside.

They’ve sold their business to Tong Zhen and have been showing the new team the recipes and secrets to their success.

Sunlong Takeaways has been a huge part of Henry and Shirley’s lives, as well as those of their children Trisha, Alicia and Nathan.

But times had changed and new adventures await.

“Our children are all growing up, which is the main thing, and I’ve become a grandparent this year,” Shirley said.

“Our daughter Trisha has a three-month-old son called Luca.

“So I think it’s time to take a break.”

They had devoted a lot of time to the business – in the early days, they worked from 11am to 10pm.

There were mixed emotions leaving the business.

“We’ve really enjoyed working here and meeting all the lovely and friendly customers.

“I’d like to say thank you to all the customers.”

Shirley and Henry Su (middle) with daughters Trisha (left, holding baby Luca) and Alicia. Photo / David Haxton

Alicia has come over from Melbourne to say goodbye to the business.

“My siblings and I all grew up here since we were babies, so it’s bittersweet letting this place go.

“It really was our childhood.

“We started helping out here when we were 12 years old, taking orders and stuff.”

Trisha said she was in a supermarket and kept “bumping into all our regulars”.

“Everyone is a bit sad for us, so it has been very emotional.”

She was immensely proud of her parents, who had spearheaded the popular takeaways business.

“They’ve kept a pretty good reputation throughout the years.”

After helping Tong and his team get to grips with the business, Shirley has her next employment lined up.

“My next job will be babysitting.”