They stuck it out for a number of months then made the tough decision to leave.

The couple sent a bulk email to friends in New Zealand seeking accommodation, packed a suitcase each with their three children, and ended up in Kāpiti.

They arrived in 2020 and stayed in Te Horo, then Waikanae, and now Paraparaumu Beach, and have undertaken various work from warehouse, supermarket nightfill to cleaning.

While Tokerau’s work sustained them in Rarotonga, because of the tourism aspect and the fact it was sought after, it wasn’t the case in New Zealand.

Tokerau Jim carves jewellery out of black lip oyster shells.

“We’ve had to start afresh, which is quite hard for him,” Triffie said.

The couple brought a lot of Tokerau’s work with them from Rarotonga because they knew they would turn to it again.

They’ve sold items at various markets, through the Kāpiti Coast Arts Trail (which was very successful), and have now opened a small studio, called Tokerau Jim Artist Shop, at their residence.

“It’s open in the afternoons, as much as possible, and definitely the weekends,” Triffie said.

“I will advise on social media and will also put a sign at the entrance if the shop is open.”

Tokerau works at night creating his specialist designs, while Triffie runs the social media, accounts, marketing and sales.

The items for sale are mainly black lip oyster pearl shell carvings with Polynesian and Māori themes.

There are black lip oyster pearls and Tokerau’s photography too, which feature on canvas, calendars, postcards, and more.

Triffie said the depth and intricacy of her husband’s carving work set him apart.

A piece created by Tokerau Jim.

“There are 13 stages from the raw shell to the finished jewellery piece.

“He also carves on the pearl itself, which not many people do.

“Every piece is unique and is done freehand.”

Tahiti and the Cook Islands were the only two places in the world where black lip oysters are available.

“It’s quite a rare medium.”

Prices for Tokerau’s items, which all have different meanings, ranged from $10 to more than $1000.

“It’s for everybody’s budget, which is great.”

Triffie hoped the shop would help establish her husband’s work in the New Zealand market.

“We started like this 25 years ago in our home in Rarotonga and then had three galleries.”

Tokerau can inscribe messages onto a shell or pearl too.

“Back in the islands he would have lines of tourists queuing up.”

Tokerau Jim Artist Shop is located at 191 Manly St, Paraparaumu Beach.