Raumati Masters swimmers Donna Harris (left), Jacqui McKenzie, Judith Taylor, Marco Cecioni, Nicolas Cecioni.

Raumati Masters swimmers have made waves at the New Zealand Masters Swimming Championships.

With a team of five dedicated swimmers, they competed fiercely over two days in Auckland’s AUT Millenium 50m pool, participating in individual events and club relays to earn points and vie for top honours in their respective age groups, all while aiming for the prestigious top club status.

The competition drew over 160 swimmers from across New Zealand and overseas spanning from 19 to 90 years young, whilst competing alongside Paris-bound Aquablacks Olympians Erika Fairweather, Caitlin Deans, Hazel Ouwehand, Kane Fellows, Carter Swift, Cameron Gray and Para Olympian Cameron Leslie.

Swimmers also had the opportunity to attend a race starts workshop held by Laura Quilter, 2014 Commonwealth Games swimmer.

Quilter set two Masters world records (30-34 years age group) over the weekend, breaking the 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle.

Another world record broken over the weekend was by Andy Simpson in the 50m freestyle (75-79 years age group).

Donna Harris in butterfly mode.

All five Raumati swimmers swam in six individual events, achieving season personal best times with race placings points counting towards their respective overall age groups.

The club also swam in the mixed medley and freestyle 4 x 50m relays which contributed to the top club trophy.

With the event in Auckland and facing stiff local competition, Raumati’s team collective effort secured a commendable 4th best club in New Zealand.

The pinnacle relay event of the meet saw Judith Taylor, Jacqui McKenzie and Nicolas Cecioni selected to represent the Capital relay team in a 6 x 50m freestyle.

While leading through to the halfway mark of the race, with world record-breaking Quilter taking the last leg for the opposition team, the end result was never in question with the Capital team taking a creditable 2nd place.

Raumati Masters results:

Nicolas Cecioni placed 1st in the men’s 25-29 age group

Jacqui McKenzie achieved 2nd place in the women’s 40-44 age group

Marco Cecioni finished 6th out of 12 in the men’s 55-59 age group

Donna Harris secured 2nd place in the women’s 60-64 age group

Judith Taylor claimed 1st place in the women’s 65-69 age group