Traffic management measures will be in place to ensure safety and smooth vehicle movement through Ōtaki, with minimal disruption anticipated.

Kāpiti Coast District Council infrastructure and asset management group manager Sean Mallon highlighted the importance of this project among several key infrastructure developments in Ōtaki.

“It’s a busy time in Ōtaki, and we appreciate the community’s patience as we undertake various projects. Ensuring firefighters can effectively respond to emergencies is vital, and the fire loop will provide that assurance.”

In addition to the fire loop, Ōtaki is undergoing an $11 million wastewater upgrade, with ongoing works in Aotaki St and Mill Rd. Progress is also being made on a new 55 million-litre reservoir, the first of two planned for the town.

“These projects are part of our strategic infrastructure investments aimed at significantly improving resilience and supporting current and future housing needs.

“Some of these initiatives are partially funded by a $29.3m grant from the Government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund received in 2022.”

Meanwhile, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is working on the clip-on bridge at the town’s southern entrance, and preparations are under way to repurpose the old SH1 as a local road.

“There’s a lot happening in Ōtaki, with more projects in the pipeline. We understand that construction can be disruptive, but this essential work is about building resilience and preparing Ōtaki for the future. Adequate sewer systems and water provision are crucial for addressing issues like housing shortages more effectively.”

Looking ahead, the council plans to upgrade the Ōtaki Pool to enhance its enjoyment and energy efficiency, and to earthquake-strengthen the Ōtaki Theatre.