Hannah Callahan with her pony Steiny. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Greater Wellington Regional Council announced this week that grazing in Queen Elizabeth Park is coming to an end, leaving about 30 horses and ponies without a home.

Paraparaumu resident Hannah Callahan, whose pony Steiny has been gazing at Kāpiti Stables in Queen Elizabeth Park for the past six months, said she was told she had just six weeks to find Steiny a new home.

"We were told by Kāpiti Stables earlier this year that we might be moving in October to different paddocks, but there was nothing ever said about them getting rid of us," Hannah said.

Kāpiti Stables licence holder Rachael Martin said, "We understand that Greater Wellington was planning to be able to offer another horse trekking licence opportunity supported by grazing, but after looking for areas which were not fragile dune land or wetland, no suitable areas were found.

The majority of horse grazing land in Queen Elizabeth Park is ending. Pictured in the foreground area is the land Kāpiti Stables has been using.

"It has been a privilege to support a diverse range of people to fulfil bucket lists, learn how to ride and appreciate how horses can enrich their lives.

"We will be winding up Kāpiti Stables and cease trading once we leave the park."

Kāpiti Stables has been operating in the park for five years with trekking and grazing happening in the park for about 30 years.

Kāpiti Stables has been operating in the Mackays Crossing entrance area, but the regional council was concerned about the environmental impacts in areas such as rare wetlands and fragile sand dunes.

However, the council said the small, low-impact Kāpiti Pony Club grazing area will be continued with reduced numbers on land deemed suitable for this activity.

In a letter to Kāpiti Stables users, Rachel said they were informed by GWRC at the start of the year that they were considering finding new grazing paddocks for Kāpiti Stables grazers that were "less subject to flooding and also complied with the council's new Vision of Toitū Te Whenua, our Parks Network Plan in creating and preserving wetlands".

Kāpiti Stables worked with GWRC to find alternative solutions in the park for grazing, however, after checks by the council's scientists, ecologists and staff, a suitable place was not found.

Hannah Callahan is looking for a new place for Steiny to graze after the lease to graze at Queen Elizabeth Park is not being renewed. Photo / Rosalie Willis

"Unfortunately, the scientists reported a significant amount of wetland or dune erosion," Rachael said.

"Consequently, Kāpiti Stables was informed the council no longer intended to offer on-site horse grazing and trekking."

However, Hannah and other horse owners feel they should have been engaged sooner.

"We didn't know anything until Monday and now there are around 30 horses that need new homes.

"A lot of horses here have lived here their entire lives, and we've had no consultation from anyone except to say you have to be gone in six weeks."

Hannah said she feels stressed and unheard and would like to be given the chance to talk to someone from the council to see if a solution within Queen Elizabeth Park can be found along with the other horse owners.

"I would like them to take us into consideration and work with us to find an option at the park."

While grazing is wrapping up, the council is keen to encourage trekking in the park and is planning improved horse float parking and is opening new tracks as well as welcoming increased casual riding and horse trekking.

"We want to maintain equestrian activity and allow it to thrive, but without negative impacts on biodiversity, freshwater, cultural values and climate change mitigation opportunities," Greater Wellington's environment management general manager Al Cross said.

"QEP has been very accommodating to horse grazing for over 30 years, but the time has come to phase the majority of it out in favour of supporting casual equestrian uses, restoring our environment and meeting the challenge of climate change by supporting natural resilience."

However, for people like Hannah who does not own a horse float and whose horse does not happily get onto a float, trekking in the park is not the solution she needs.

"We've been told of two options, one place in Johnsonville which is way too far away for me to travel just to see my horse every day, and there's a person in Ōtaki but they can only take three horses."

Hannah and other horse owners from Kāpiti Stables are on the lookout for a place to graze their horses. If you have an appropriate paddock or land, please contact Hannah at Hannah.callahan1@gmail.com.