The majority of horse grazing land in Queen Elizabeth Park will not be available for that purpose from next month. Pictured in foreground area is part of the land Kāpiti Stables has been using.

The majority of horse grazing land in Queen Elizabeth Park will not be available for that purpose from next month. Pictured in foreground area is part of the land Kāpiti Stables has been using.

Environmental concerns have meant the majority of horse grazing in Kāpiti's Queen Elizabeth Park comes to an end next month.

Greater Wellington Regional Council isn't renewing Kāpiti Stables Limited's grazing lease, which has offered horse trekking and grazing to horse owners for many years.

Kāpiti Stables has been operating in the Mackays Crossing entrance area but the regional council was concerned about the environmental impacts in areas such as rare wetlands and fragile sand dunes.

Regional council scientists looked at other horse grazing options in the park but none were found, which prompted the termination of the Kāpiti Stables lease at the end of November.

It doesn't mean the end of equestrian activity in the park, though, as the regional council is planning improved horse float parking and opening new tracks as well as welcoming increased casual riding and horse trekking.

"We want to maintain equestrian activity and allow it to thrive, but without negative impacts on biodiversity, freshwater, cultural values and climate change mitigation opportunities," Greater Wellington's environment management general manager Al Cross said.

And following advice from scientists, the small, low-impact Kāpiti Pony Club grazing area will be continued with reduced numbers on land deemed suitable for this activity.

"QEP has been very accommodating to horse grazing for over 30 years, but the time has come to phase the majority of it out in favour of supporting casual equestrian uses, restoring our environment and meeting the challenge of climate change by supporting natural resilience," Cross said.

Licence holder Rachael Martin said, "Kāpiti Stables would like to thank the grazers and customers who have engaged in horse activities with us.

"Queen Elizabeth Park is an amazing environment for recreation and trekking in our community.

"Kāpiti Stables encourages casual trekkers to continue to enjoy these facilities."

In a letter to Kāpiti Stables users, she asked people to "be kind to each other and support each other to find alternative grazing and share any connections where possible".

Cross said the change would contribute towards realising the vision of Toitū Te Whenua, Greater Wellington's Parks Network Plan (Toitū Te Whenua), which focuses on restoring healthy ecosystems.

"It sets a high level of environmental due diligence and precaution to support restoration of environmental health across parks.

"With less than 3 per cent of the region's wetlands remaining, the identification of new areas of wetland means they will now be prioritised for restoration via the park's restoration programme Recloaking Papatūānuku.

"Progressively restoring the park will be an important step towards improving and maintaining its environmental health and resilience.

"It will be a cause for celebration in years to come as the park returns to its more natural state and wetland birds return in greater numbers.

"We do, of course, also acknowledge the interests of the equestrian community, and want to encourage recreation in the park.

"In 2023 there will be two public consultation opportunities through a park master planning process, during which Greater Wellington, in partnership with mana whenua, will explore a range of other possible enhancements for recreation experiences and the environment of the park."