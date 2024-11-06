He had suffered a dislocated shoulder four weeks before the tournament, in a competition against Australia, so only took part in kumite (sparring).

“I got knocked out in the first round by the person who won the category so I wasn’t too disappointed.

“I think I gave him a good run for his money.”

He said taking part was a great experience.

“We’re already talking about competing in the next tournament.”

Competitors at the Funakoshi Gichin Cup 16th Karate World Championship Tournament. Photo / JKA New Zealand

Van Reenen has been taking part in karate from a young age when growing up in Pretoria, South Africa.

“My mother Gerty said ‘you need to do karate’.”

After a break during his teens, his passion for the sport has stayed strong.

“I love the values karate teaches me, but also the ability to put what I practise into practice.

“Karate founder Gichin Funakoshi said ‘The ultimate aim of karate lies not in victory nor defeat, but in the perfection of the character of its participants’ which I feel is true to what I do.”

Mulheron, 18, a second degree black belt (nidan), took part in the 16-18 age group.

She didn’t progress past the first round in the kata (patterns) but got through three rounds in kumite to make it into the top 32 which exceeded her expectations.

She said taking part was a “huge privilege, a lot of hard work, but hugely rewarding”.

The New Zealand karate team at the world championships. Photo / JKA New Zealand

“It was an amazing experience to see the best of the world and have my passion for karate renewed to a new level.”

She praised the commitment and support from other club members, sensei and family.

“I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Mulheron got involved in karate when her family was in Qatar, Middle East.

“It was the only sport available near where we lived.”

Over the years she had “enjoyed making lots of friends and working towards achieving all of my coloured belts”.

“In 2020 I successfully gained my black belt which was a huge achievement for me and everybody who helped me get there.”

She said karate wasn’t simply a sport she did in her spare time.

“It is a discipline that takes a lot of hard work and commitment.”

The JKA Kāpiti Coast club is based at Mazengarb Reserve, Paraparaumu.



