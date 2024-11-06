Chris Van Reenen and Bella Mulheron in the Takasaki Arena. Photo / JKA New Zealand
Two members of the JKA New Zealand Kāpiti Coast branch have competed in a global karate tournament.
Chris Van Reenen and Bella Mulheron were among the 25-strong New Zealand contingent that participated in the Funakoshi Gichin Cup 16th Karate World Championship Tournament.
About 1800 competitors from 52 countries participated in the tournament held at the Takasaki Arena in Gunma, Japan.
Van Reenen and Mulheron were selected because of their results in a North Island championship, which all the JKA (Japan Karate Association) clubs from New Zealand participated in, and other performances during the year.
Van Reenen, a 43-year-old senior instructor, who is a third degree black belt (sandan), took part in the open category.