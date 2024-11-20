Advertisement
Charity Bellyful receives major financial support following generous Mills Albert initiative

David Haxton
By
Editor·Kapiti News·
4 mins to read
(From left): Holding a giant cheque for Bellyful are Lizzie Beynon, Lisa Mills-Albert and Jacqui Jago.

A charity that gives families in need free meals has received a major financial boost thanks to the generosity of a Paraparaumu-based business and others in the Wellington region.

Civil contracting company Mills Albert, along with some other companies, have given Bellyful a cheque for over $30,000.

The fundraising started when Mills Albert decided not to have its name on the front of this season’s Wellington Lions and Pride rugby teams’ jerseys.

As the naming rights sponsor, the company had the right to the premium advertising jersey space but generously decided to highlight Bellyful instead.

The kind gesture created a lot of exposure for the charity, which nourishes and connects communities by delivering free meals to whānau with babies or young children who need support.

The money was raised via a charity jersey auction night, bucket collections at games, a donate-a-meal campaign; Wellington Beds donated a bed for auction which raised $3000, and Silverstream New World, Pak’nSave Porirua and Pak’nSave Upper Hutt donated $2000 each in supermarket vouchers, which have been distributed to Bellyful branches nationwide to buy ingredients. Others were involved too.

“We’re overwhelmed by the generosity,” Bellyful supporter care administrator Lizzie Beynon said.

“This has been a very impactful relationship with Mills Albert.”

Bellyful Wellington west branch co-ordinator Jacqui Jago said the money “could make 1500-plus meals for Bellyful nationwide”.

“This relationship has also really increased our community connection, which is very important to us.

“It has been far more than we ever imagined.

Funds raised from a jersey auction went to Bellyful. Photo / David Haxton
“And it has brought an immense sense of fun to Bellyful this season, which has meant we’ve been able to invite our Wellington volunteers to games.

“We’ve had the Lions come and cook with us [organised by Mills Albert], which helped with our reach and connection.

“The Lions have been on board with this and embraced what Bellyful is all about.

Bellyful chief executive Sheena Revington said, “This season will leave a legacy for many years to come.”

She said a highlight was hosting the Mills Albert staff and Lions and Pride players at a cookathon.

“Aside from helping us stock our freezers, this showcased both how fun and accessible being a volunteer is, and the positive impact anyone can have simply by showing up to see your friends and whānau with a home-cooked meal.”

She said having the logo at the front and centre of the rugby jerseys also meant “whānau with babies and young children across the motu who might be finding it tough right now know that they can reach out to their local Bellyful branch for a yummy meal”.

Wellington Lions rugby player Brad Shields said the organisation was “incredibly lucky” to have a major sponsor like Mills Albert.

“In all my time with rugby, I’ve never seen anything like it. [It’s] not every day you see a major sponsor give up front-of-jersey space to support a charity.

Bringing everyone together to support the charity had been “something special” too.

“It just shows that with good connections, great things can be achieved, not just in sport but also in the community. I feel hugely privileged to be a part of this.”

Mills Albert director Lisa Mills-Albert said, “We didn’t know what the collaboration was going to look like but look what has been achieved.”

“The biggest thing we wanted to achieve, and we saw it at the charity night, was the support from Wellington businesses.

“They could see the benefit of supporting a charity like Bellyful by buying a jersey.

“We hope other businesses will look at ways of supporting any kind of charity or organisation by doing something like this.”

