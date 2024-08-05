You’ve read about the generosity of Starfish Kāpiti and its owner Wayne Pidduck who has become an unsung hero for providing a helping hand to those in need — the latest being shipping a tonne of filleted fish to flooded Wairoa.
But who is he? Locally, he is probably best known for his highly popular fish and chip and fresh fish shop in Te Roto Drive, Paraparaumu, but behind the scenes he runs a major fish processing and supply operation around the North Island.
The story of Pidduck’s fish business began in 1957 when his Australian lion tamer father Bobby and mother Nora, the eldest of 19 children, set up Kāpiti Fisheries, a wetfish supply and fish and chip shop, on what used to be the Main Rd North just south of Paraparaumu.
The shop was run by his parents and their seven children and became a landmark stopping point for locals and travellers until the land was bought by McDonalds in the late 1970s.
The family then concentrated on developing a wetfish supply business, first with a mobile caravan on the Main Highway just south of Paekākāriki, then adding Pak’nSave, before concentrating on becoming a major fish supplier.