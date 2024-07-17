One of the discussions between Mal Bird and Rex Bullard involved sending the families some fish.

“I thought I would get 200kg of fish, and just put it on the truck, but then Wayne Pidduck, who is the owner of Star Fish Kāpiti, in Paraparaumu, said he would give a tonne,” Bird said.

Some of the many people from Kāpiti who pitched in to help flood-affected families in Wairoa. Photo / David Haxton

A heavily discounted deal was struck before Pidduck and his team and Simon Rusbridge’s crew from Seafood Bazaar combined forces to get the order ready.

This afternoon, a Hall’s refrigerated truck departed Paraparaumu bound for Wairoa, with one tonne of fish on board. Hall’s isn’t charging for the trip.

The fish, which includes deep sea cod, warehou, groper, and pearl fish, will be delivered to the old New World, in Wairoa, before it’s distributed to affected families tomorrow.

Bullard said the project to help affected families grew quickly.

“It’s a great opportunity for clubs to provide service, which is what we’re doing, and to help out in the hour of need.

“We got the call from Wairoa to say ‘we need these things’ and that has gone out to the community, and the Rotary and Lions clubs, which has seen everyone chip in.”



