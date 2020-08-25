Trump impersonator Alexander Sparrow is bringing his comedy show, DJ Trump, to the Raumati Social Club on Thursday, September 3.

Sparrow is performing his show throughout New Zealand in the lead-up to the United States election.

The real Trump's odds at the 2020 election are constantly in question by everyone except Sparrow.

"If he gets in, I'll keep booking those nationwide appearances at Christmas parties, the races, functions, and anywhere else he's wanted. But right now, I'm treating this as the farewell tour. Get in while you can, these will be the last full shows."

Sparrow has been impersonating Trump for a long time.

Trump impersonator Alexander Sparrow. Photo / Carl Anderson

"When I started booking my first Trump gigs, he wasn't even the Republican candidate.

"I dyed my hair and grew it out. That was one of the things that stood out in the United States – I was the only one not using a wig."

Times have changed now.

"After he won, the corporate gigs and television appearances rolled in, and I invested in a wig, and getting my social life back. It was a look."

Sparrow is an accomplished stand-up comedian, starting in 2011 and never looking back.

He always wanted to be an actor, and comedy was a natural addition to his skill set.

"I love how direct live comedy is. There's nothing between you and the audience.

"If someone heckles during my show, it's like they've heckled the real Trump. You aren't just watching, you're part of the show.

"That's an experience no YouTube video comes close to."

On his stand-up comedy, he says he's a mix of Jimmy Carr and Frankie Boyle.

"Short sharp jokes, caustic wit, and the odd audience roasting – all in good fun."

Sparrow is touring with his director, Katie Boyle, who, along with Sparrow, is co-director of Sparrow & Boyle Entertainment.

Tickets via www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/comedy-dj-trump-alexander-sparrow/raumati