Air Chathams bringing DC-3 to Kāpiti

Air Chathams' DC-3 at Kapiti Coast Airport in January. Photo / David Haxton

Aviation enthusiasts and history buffs will have another chance to partake in a retro flying experience in January thanks to Air Chathams, the provider of daily flights between Kāpiti and Auckland.

The airline first sent down its classic DC-3 ZK-AWP for the Kāpiti Coast Airport Open Day in 2018 which welcomed the start of Air Chathams operation in the district.

It visited in January this year providing 30 minute flights around the district and was a huge success, with people enjoying a chance to fly in the former Royal New Zealand Air Force aircraft.

The 28-seater aircraft was flown under the command of the Royal New Zealand Air Force before it became a passenger commuter for the National Airways Corporation from April 1953 until the late 1960s.

Air Chathams purchased the DC-3 after it had ceased operation in Tonga and was sitting quietly in a hangar in Tonga's Fua'amotu International Airport for three years gathering dust.

Locked away for safety after violent riots erupted in Tonga in 2006, Craig Emeny purchased the DC-3 in 2009 while establishing services for Air Chathams in the Pacific.

Full restoration and airworthiness work was undertaken with the aircraft then re-painted in the familiar green of Chathams Pacific colours.

For the next three years, the DC-3 operated passenger services between the islands before flying home to New Zealand in 2013.

The DC-3 now mainly undertakes charter work and scenic flights back in its National Airways Corporation colours.

"We're excited to bring the DC-3 back to Kāpiti and give people the chance to go for a ride in a 1945 warbird," Air Chathams general manager Duane Emeny said.

"Bringing the DC-3 down earlier this year before Covid-19, we didn't know how it was going to go doing scenic flights.

"We did five flights each day which is all we had programmed and lots of people missed out.

"So this time we'll do as many flights as we can depending on demand."

Offering $99 scenic flights, the DC-3 will take you around Paraparaumu, up the beach and around Kāpiti Island if the weather permits on the day.

The DC-3s are no stranger to Kāpiti, having flown here in the 1950s around 1957-1959 when the airport in Rongotai was closed.

"During this time Paraparaumu was the domestic hub for the Lower North Island and would have up to 30 DC-3s there.

"They probably had our one as well because it's had a long New Zealand history, it's a New Zealand aircraft through and through.

"The DC-3 is very unique and we're privileged to be in a position that we have one and are able to operate it.

"I think it speaks to what our airline is about - we're a bit unique ourselves, we support work in the communities and do things that other airlines don't really consider as part of their business model.

"Doing scenic flights in the DC-3 is a passion for us, a passion for our owner.

"We're in a privileged position to operate this aircraft."

Flights are available to purchase online via www.airchathams.co.nz with flights operating from Kapiti Coast Airport on January 16 and 17, 2021.

"This is a unique experience, it's awesome for the kids and makes a really good Christmas present.

"It's all about bringing a little bit of fun to the community."