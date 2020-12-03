10 Questions with Trinity Roots' Warren Maxwell

Trinity Roots - Warren Maxwell, Ben Lemi and Rio Hunuki-Hemopo. Photo / Supplied

Trinity Roots like to take their listeners on a journey with their music. As they get set for a real journey with an extended line-up on this summer's tour, returning to the stage for the first time in a year, Warren Maxwell takes time to answer 10 questions.

Describe your sound in one sentence.

I think the Trinity Roots sound is hypnotic, honest, lyrically conscious, an unpredictable kaleidoscope of the full sonic spectrum.

Which one song do you most love to perform live and why?

Personally I love playing Haiku. Musically it's a really ballsy, punky rock, distorted cacophony that speaks to the stresses and concerns of our younger generations. I love it!

What do you love most about going out on the road in the New Zealand summer?

There's a nostalgic "smell" about summer that brings back memories of previous tours. Melting asphalt, fresh mowed grass, sea salt, spilled beer and chips ... awesome!

How have the events and climate of 2020 changed the way you approach your music?

Yeah, a lot more contemplation for me around social and cultural efficacy of song writing and music dissemination. If music is food for the soul, what kind of "soul food" are we producing? MSG-infused Macca's ... or a degustation mussel tiramisu with coffee n crayfish mousse?

What does success as a musician mean for you?

Ooooh ... finding a good healthy balance in life (Te Whare Tapawha). Hinengaro, Tinana, Wairua and whanau - all good!

What has been the best development in the music industry in the past few decades?

Geez - I think the best development in the NZ music industry has been the celebration and acknowledgement of Te Ao / Te Reo Māori in waiata. I mean Waiata Anthems was huge! And the amount of streaming it received was incredible. Āku mihi ki a koutou hei hāpaitia te reo Rangatira i tuku iho. Ka mau te wehi!

What's one thing you'd change about the music industry if you could?

I would take away the visual distractions and let the music speak for itself. My ultimate gig is in complete darkness.

If you could only listen to one album by another artist for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Where I am musically at the moment I would probably go with Midori Takada - Through the Looking Glass. Peaceful.

If you were curating a dream music festival, who would be on the bill, alive or dead?

Every indigenous culture on the planet! Jeff Buckley, John Coltrane, Odetta Holmes, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Jimi Hendrix, Bjork, Bob Marley, AC/DC (with Bon Scott), JJ Cale, Thomas Dybdahl ... Gyoto Monks, Tinariwen ...

Ben Lemi, Warren Maxwell and Rio Hunuki-Hemopo. Photo / Supplied

Finally, is there any new music from Trinity Roots on the horizon?

Ae engari, me tatari koutou ... :-)

• Trinity Roots, with support from Tiny Ruins, perform at Butler's Reef, Oakura on January 4, Coroglen Tavern on January 6 and Black Barn, Hawke's Bay on January 7.

Trinity Roots

Warren Maxwell – Vocals / keys / guitars

Rio Hunuki-Hemopo – Bass Guitars / Vocals

Ben Lemi – Drums / Vocals

Extended band members

Lisa Tomlins - Vocals (Lord Echo, Shapeshifter. Lisa features on Trinity's last album Citizen)

Deanne Krieg - Vocals (Dawn Diver, Ida Lune)

Louisa Williamson - Saxophones (LAB (session player, arranger))

Eilish Wilson - Saxophones (Raw Collective)

Kaito Walley - Trombone (Tunes of I)

Leonardo Coghini (Keys & Synths)

Deva Mahal (live band)