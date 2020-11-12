10 Questions with Adam Hattaway and the Haunters

Adam Hattaway and the Haunters. Photo / NayHauss

Currently mid-tour, and with an album on the way, Ōtautahi/Christchurch musician Adam Hattaway is a busy man. But he makes a little time for our 10 questions:

Describe yourself/your music in one sentence?

Drop. Dead. Sexy. I know that's three sentences, but give a guy a break.

What brought on your change in musical direction?

I just like lots of different kinds of music so I end up dabbling in different genres.... The first and second albums were more conscious decisions to write in those particular styles; indie rock for the first one, and classic rhythm and blues/soul-based writing for the second. This next album we're releasing soon is more of a natural mix of the two - it just came out that way without too much planning.

How will your new album reflect your development as a band over the past few years?

I believe we've really found our own unique sound from exploring different types of music over the years, and here you have it, ALTERNATIVE ROCK AND ROLL!

How have the events and climate of 2020 affected the new album and your musical lives?

It made the process longer and made some of us depressed/drink more and stuff. Kinda like everyone else I know really.

What one instrument could you not live without and why?

Well actually, I think I'd be able to resist blowing my brains out if, for whatever reason, all instruments were taken away from me. It wouldn't be good. But I'd live.

What does success as a musician mean for you?

Getting up in the morning, doing what I want to for my waking hours and then going to bed again. Bob Dylan said that.

What has been the best development in the music industry in the past few decades?

Possibly the push to get female musicians equal opportunities in music, and that they're finally being recognised more. Still a long way to go of course.

What's one thing you'd change about the music industry if you could?

I'd have more money from streaming services going to the musicians.

If you could only listen to one album by another artist for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Time out of Mind by Bob Dylan.

If you were curating a dream music festival, who would be on the bill, alive or dead?

It'd probably be all over the place. I guess it'd have all my favourite musicians on it right? From Bob Dylan, Lou Reed, Nick Cave, Tom Petty to Mazzy Star, Talking Heads, Bill Callahan, Big Thief. James Brown would be there too as he's probably the best performer of all time.

• Adam Hattaway and the Haunters' album Woolston, Texas is out in March 2021.

Adam Hattaway and the Haunters are on tour. Photo / NayHauss

Remaining tour dates:

NOV 13 - The Third Eye, Wellington

w/ Barry Saunders

NOV 14 - Whanganui Musicians Club, Whanganui

support TBA

NOV 20 - Paisley Stage, Napier

w/ Dateline (solo)

NOV 21 - The Jam Factory, Tauranga

w/ Ryan Fisherman (duo)

NOV 27 - Wine Cellar, Auckland

w/ Dictaphone Blues (solo)

NOV 28 - Leigh Sawmill, Leigh

w/ Ryan Fisherman (duo)

DEC 4 - Dog With Two Tails, Dunedin

w/ Killergrams

DEC 5 - Yonder, Queenstown

w/ Killergrams