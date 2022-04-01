Ezra Hirawani has been named as the Young New Zealander of the Year. Photo / Supplied

A young man who has helped to bring light into thousands of Kiwi homes has been named the Young New Zealander of the Year.

Ezra Hirawani is the co-founder of Nau Mai Rā - an electricity company with a difference and pitched as Aotearoa's first kaupapa Māori energy retailer.

It was launched three years ago and aims to create power equality in the spirit of Manaakitanga.

"We believe that power is a right, not a privilege, that people are more important than profits and that through the spirit of manaakitanga, we can eliminate energy hardship," its website says.

Hirawani said being recognised for the award was an unexpected honour. But it provided an opportunity to highlight the harsh reality of energy hardship in Aotearoa.

"Every day, 100,000 whānau have to make the choice between hot water and heating or doing the laundry and cooking dinner.

"This isn't a Māori problem - this is a national problem and the situation is worsening."

Nau Mai Rā founders Benjamin Armstrong and Ezra Hirawani. Photo / Supplied

Hirawani, who hails from Te Āti Haunui-a-Paparangi / Ngāti Rangi / Ngāpuhi / Ngāti Hako / Waikato Tainui, founded the company with friend Benjamin Armstrong. They have staff based in Hamilton.

Hirawani likened what their company is doing to building a waka strong enough to move families from power poverty to a position of power.

One of their biggest aims now is to bring in 10,000 new customers that would help bring in at least $20,000 for families struggling to pay their power bill.

A part of their customers' bills is put aside to go to a charity of their that particular customer's choice or towards Nau Mai Rā's fund for whānau who find it difficult to pay the bills.

The Young New Zealander of the Year award is sponsored by the University of Canterbury to recognise the country's brightest future leaders.

Leading the way

Associate Professor Billy O'Steen praised Hirawani's work as it was a great example of a social enterprise that not only focuses on helping people stay connected to energy, but was also helping other parts of the community by giving part of a customer's bill to a local marae or other community initiative or group.

"Ezra is leading the way in demonstrating how the provision of a basic and necessary service can be linked to social improvement," O'Steen said.

Other finalists for the award were musician Stan Walker and Dignity NZ co-founder and period poverty advocate Jacinta Gulasakheram.