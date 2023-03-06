Minister Willie Jackson invited Mike Hosking to tour marae damaged by the cyclone after he was critical of the $15 million fund for Māori recovery. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

Mike Hosking has condemned a $15 million fund for Māori in the wake of the terrible cyclone damage so many of our community have experienced.

The rain isn’t racist, he argues, so why should the repair damage be racist? He claims that any funding specifically put aside to help with the heart-wrenching damage lumped on many marae is, therefore, racist.

Hosking is an award-winning broadcaster who lives a billion miles away from the reality of many Māori hurt by these catastrophic storms.

His wealth and privilege make him blind to the hurt his comments cause, allowing him to mock the situation many Māori now find themselves in.

There are a lot of welfare providers who look after the community. This $15m is specific for Māori because while Hosking states the rain is not racist, the history of this country has undeniably been racist against Māori, resulting in Māori being left in poverty. Therefore, when a storm or crisis hits, it compounds the effects on the poorest - often Māori - communities.

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson with Cabinet Minister Peeni Henare.

While the money will be specifically for Māori organisations, those very organisations provide their welfare services for all in the communities that need them! No one is turned away because of the colour of their skin, which is what is insinuated!

By Māori, for Māori solutions can benefit everyone. I would not support them if they did not.

During the peak of the Covid crisis, Te Whānau o Waipareira kept the community safe and vaccinated more non-Māori than Māori. Also, I saw first-hand during this Cyclone Gabrielle crisis how marae have embraced their communities, Māori, Pākehā, and other ethnicities.

Sadly, the Hoskings of this world seem unaware of that fact.

To frame $15m that will target those who can least afford that damage as racist is ugly politics at a time when we urgently need to work together.

I offer Mike Hosking the opportunity to come with me on a tour of marae damaged by the storms and see if he is still so glib with their suffering for his ratings.

Willie Jackson is the Minister of Māori Development, Minister of Broadcasting and Associate Minister for ACC, Housing (Māori Housing) and Social Development and Employment (Māori Employment). This column - with permission - was sourced from a post by Jackson to his Facebook Page.